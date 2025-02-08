"None of those exist" - Jazz Chisholm Jr. debunks misconception about Yankees' rigid regulations

The New York Yankees are the biggest and the most successful franchise in MLB history, and playing for the Bronx Bombers comes with a set of rules and regulations. However, Jazz Chisholm Jr. debunked an unsaid rule for players representing the franchise.

Several rumors in the past have indicated that the Yankees have an unsaid rule about players expressing themselves on the diamond, whether it be exaggerated celebrations, taunting other players, or making a statement with apparel.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. is one of the most expressive players in the league, and several reports claimed his personality won't be a match given the strict rules and regulations of the Yankees ahead of his trade from the Miami Marlins last July.

However, Chisholm Jr. has been his flamboyant self in his Yankees stint, emerging as a fan-favorite during the team's run through to the World Series last year.

The Yankees infielder also dismissed the notion on the inaugural episode of "The Absolutely Ridiculous Show," saying (8:00 onwards):

"There's really no rules. In the end, there are only two rules. You gotta shave your beard and you gotta play without earrings. That's the only two real rules in the Yankees organization... But you would think like they have rules like you can't wear this color, you can't wear that color, you gotta wear black, none of those exist, I promise you."

Jazz Chisholm Jr. not bothered by criticism of his flashy style

Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s flashy style and dynamism have added another dimension to a star-studded Yankees roster. In the same episode, the All-Star infielder revealed receiving praise from several established names for his unwavering personality while receiving criticism from others.

"I talked to all the big dogs. Francisco Lindor loved it. Javier Baez loved it when he got traded over," Chisholm Jr. said. "Trey Turner loved it. Bryce Harper, J.T. Realmuto. When I talked to Mike Trout when we played against them, it was like, 'Bro, keep doing your thing. I love the purple. I love the blue hair.' But certain vets didn't welcome it. And me, with my personality, I could not care less about what anybody says about me."

The All-Star infielder offers flexibility to the Yankees infield as, despite being a second baseman and outfielder for the Marlins, he transitioned well to playing third base for the Bronx Bombers last year. It remains to be seen how the Yankees plan to use him next season after second baseman Gleyber Torres signed for the Detroit Tigers in free agency.

