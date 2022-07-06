"None of those players can compare to Aaron Judge" - Alex Rodriguez backs New York Yankees star slugger as a towering figure when compared to Freddie Freeman and Carlos Correa

Former New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez appeared on the New York Post Sports podcast, "The Show," hosted by Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman. Alex was all praises for the four-time All-Star Aaron Judge and ranked him above players like Freddie Freeman and Carlos Correa.

Alex Rodriguez said, " Freddie Freeman or Carlos Correa. The truth is, none of them are apples to apples. None of those players can compare to Aaron Judge. His size, his looks, his Madison Avenue appeal, New York proven."

A-Rod added that there is a strong possibility that Judge may sign with a different MLB franchise this off-season.

Alex Rodriguez said, " It's a 50% chance that he comes back to the Yankees."

Judge and the New York Yankees inked a one-year contract worth $19 million on June 24. In March, Aaron quoted an amount of $21 million, but the Yankees were keen on offering $17 million.

Aaron said, "I was happy we were able to agree on a number and settle this thing and not have to go into court there."

"In a surprising development, Aaron Judge and the Yankees agreed to a $19 million deal (plus incentives) for 2022 to avoid arbitration, per source. @JonHeyman was first to report a deal had been made." - Mark Feinsand

June's agreement leaves Judge as a free agent at the conclusion of this season.

Alex Rodriguez calls the contract between Aaron Judge and New York Yankees "marriage made in heaven"

Houston Astros v New York Yankees

Alex Rodriguez feels the most important thing for the New York Yankees is to retain Aaron Judge. He also said New York wouldn't find a player like Aaron Judge any time soon that has a connection with the fan base. The last time something like this happened was when Derek Jeter played for the club.

Rodriguez added, "This is a perfect storm. The most iconic player in our game today—that’s lacking big, unique, iconic players—and the most iconic franchise in the world in the New York Yankees. There’s a marriage made in heaven, but they both gambled, and I think that it’s gonna cost the New York Yankees a fortune. And I handicap it that there’s about a 50 percent chance that he comes back to the Yankees."

Only time will tell whether MLB fans can witness Aaron Judge in action on the field as a Yankee in 2023.

