"Not the answer I expected" - Olivia Dunne's prank call backfires as 'supportive king' Paul Skenes melts hearts with unbeatable sweetness

Senior LSU gymnast and social media sensation Olivia Dunne recently played a joke on social media on her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, a top prospect for the Pittsburgh Pirates and a College World Series winner. Dunne’s prank consisted of telling Skenes in a TikTok video that she had taken a dangerous job as an underwater welder on an oil rig as part of an ExxonMobile influencer deal.

During the joke call, Dunne told Skenes about the strange job and waited for her boyfriend’s reaction. The response she got was strange and not very helpful. Skenes asked her in a cool voice if the job was safe and then told her he thought she could do it. He even agreed with her choice to make a video and expressed his belief that she would not be told to do something she could not achieve.

Dunne’s fans and followers were shocked and commented their thoughts on Skene’s calm reaction. Mnay found it funny that the baseball player was not scared of oil rig welding.

Here are some of their reactions:

"Add welding to your resume," joked one follower.

Fans think Paul Skenes might have been busy, which would explain his apparent indifference.

Even though the prank was unsuccessful, Dunne still found it funny and couldn’t hold back her laughter as she spoke to Skenes. Some followers even joked about the pitcher being busy with the Pittsburgh Pirates since spring training had begun, and almost every player had reported to camp.

"Dude’s trynna focus on his bullpen," added another fan.

Even though things did not go as planned for Olivia Dunne, it showed a different side of Skenes and gave fans a fun memory of the couple’s mediatic relationship.

