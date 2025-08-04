"Not a case of a guy that's dogging it" - Yankees skipper defends Jazz Chisholm Jr. despite blunder at first base

Jazz Chisholm Jr. and the New York Yankees faced the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot Park for the second game of the series on Saturday. While the game ended in defeat for the Yankees and Chisholm Jr., the Yankees infielder has been in the news for his base-running blunder.

Chisholm Jr. was doubled off to end the second inning. When Yankees skipper Aaron Boone was asked if there was any consideration over benching Chisholm Jr. after his play, the 52-year-old said no and explained the reason behind it.

Boone said:

"It's a guy trying to make a play. I get it looks bad. But it's not a case of a guy that's dogging it. Just because it's going bad right now and the world's on fire, I'm not just going to take guys out for giving a crap."

The Yankees also lost Game 1 and the series finale on Sunday as the Marlins completed a sweep over New York for the first time in franchise history.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. opened up on his blunder against the Miami Marlins

Jazz Chisholm Jr. spoke about his blunder on Saturday. As per Chris Kirschner from The Athletic, Chisholm Jr. said he was just trying to be aggressive with his play.

The New York Yankees infielder said:

"I was just trying to be aggressive, already playing with both the middle infielders out there. I saw something that I thought they were going to do. He deked it like he was going to do it.

"He didn't do it... Still trying to be aggressive because I played here before. I know how the field plays. Sometimes you get aggressive and you get caught up and you make an out."

Before joining the Yankees, Jazz Chisholm Jr. spent four years with the Miami Marlins. Chisholm Jr. also experienced his first All-Star week as a part of the Marlins. In 2024, the Marlins traded Chisholm Jr. to the Yankees in exchange for Agustín Ramírez, Jared Serna and Abrahan Ramírez

