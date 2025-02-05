"Not even Juan Soto displaying that kind of power and discipline" - MLB analyst shines spotlight on $24,000,000 Tampa Bay Rays star

MLB analyst Sarah Langs ranked Tampa Bay Rays star Yandy Diaz sixth in her list of Top 10 First Baseman Right Now, citing his hitting power and plate discipline. The 33-year-old infielder signed a three-year, $24 million extension with the Rays in 2023 and has cemented himself as one of the best players in the major leagues. Discussing her picks for the Top 10 first baseman, Langs explained why she believes Diaz is a unique player in today's game (via MLB Network):

"I love that array of skills. He was the only guy last season to be in the 85th percentile or better in hard-hit rate, chase-rate and whiff rate. Nobody, not even Juan Soto displaying that kind of power when he swings and also having that kind of plate discipline and that is really unique in today's game.

"I love how hard he swings and I know he won a batting title, he had that high batting average so then everyone expected him to do that again. But even so, I think he's really valuable in the way that he approaches at the plate."

Yandy Diaz started his major league career with the Cleveland Indians in 2017 and was traded to the Tampa Bay Rays after two seasons in 2018. While his first two seasons with Tampa were hampered by injuries, he soon established himself as one of their central players in 2022.

In 2023, Diaz had a career best season, making his first All-Star appearance and going on to win the AL batting title. While the 2024 season saw his numbers drop a little, there is doubt about his abilities from the plate. The Tampa Bay Rays star also finished fifth in The Shredder's list of Top 10 First Baseman Right Now.

Mets podcaster urges the New York front to trade for Tampa Bay Rays star Yandy Diaz

While negotiations between the New York Mets and Pete Alonso continue to be at a standstill, one has urged them trade for Yandy Diaz instead. Speaking on the Subway To Shea podcast on Saturday, reporter Marc Luino said:

"I think Yandy is a really interesting player. He's an on-base machine, he hits the ball hard."

According to latest rumors, the Mets front office have put out feelers for several first baseman as their future with Alonso remains uncertain. Among them is Diaz, who is entering his contract year with the Tampa Bay Rays this season.

