"Not falling for rage bait" - Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne shuts down fan’s attack on Pirates ace with savage clapback

Former LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne has been giving back to the fans a lot lately, especially when it comes to someone trying to take a dig at Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes.On Friday, Dunne uploaded a video of herself onboarding a private jet as she made her way out of New York to get to Baton Rouge, Louisiana. In the overlay text of the video, the former gymnast added that it will be her first time back at her alma mater, LSU, after graduating earlier this summer.&quot;Going back to the LSU for the first time as an alumni,&quot; Dunne wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe drama unfolded in the comments section. One fan by the username @reallucasjparker wrote the following:&quot;Paul Skenes isn’t even a good pitcher.&quot;However, instead of getting back to the fan, Dunne shut down the fan politely:&quot;not falling for this rage bait.&quot;Dunne was well supported in the comments section. One fan came in support of Skenes and Dunne, saying:&quot;@reallucasjparker brother are you daft? He’s the best thing to happen to the Pirates in 20 years.&quot;Comments sectionFan need to think twice because Olivia Dunne's boyfriend Paul Skenes has been &quot;good&quot;The stats back up Paul Skenes against any detractors. The Pirates pitcher has been a beast on the mound ever since he made his major league debut last year in May against the Chicago Cubs. He earned an All-Star selection in his rookie season and was even named the starter for the 2024 All-Star game.Skenes followed up his rookie season with another great year in 2025. The right-hander has made 30 starts (178.0 IP) in 2025, going 10-9, and posting a 1.92 ERA, which is among the best in MLB. He has struck out 203 while holding a WHIP of 0.92.After making the cut for his second straight All-Star season, Skenes is among the favorites to win the Cy Young this year.It remains to be seen if Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes end another regular season on a high. They were together when Skenes was announced the NL Rookie of the Year in 2024.