  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • "Not falling for rage bait" - Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne shuts down fan’s attack on Pirates ace with savage clapback

"Not falling for rage bait" - Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne shuts down fan’s attack on Pirates ace with savage clapback

By Krutik Jain
Modified Sep 13, 2025 04:29 GMT
MLB: Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates - Source: Imagn
Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne shuts down fan’s attack on Pirates ace with savage clapback - Source: Imagn

Former LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne has been giving back to the fans a lot lately, especially when it comes to someone trying to take a dig at Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes.

Ad

On Friday, Dunne uploaded a video of herself onboarding a private jet as she made her way out of New York to get to Baton Rouge, Louisiana. In the overlay text of the video, the former gymnast added that it will be her first time back at her alma mater, LSU, after graduating earlier this summer.

"Going back to the LSU for the first time as an alumni," Dunne wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

The drama unfolded in the comments section. One fan by the username @reallucasjparker wrote the following:

"Paul Skenes isn’t even a good pitcher."

However, instead of getting back to the fan, Dunne shut down the fan politely:

"not falling for this rage bait."

Dunne was well supported in the comments section. One fan came in support of Skenes and Dunne, saying:

"@reallucasjparker brother are you daft? He’s the best thing to happen to the Pirates in 20 years."
Ad
Comments section
Comments section

Fan need to think twice because Olivia Dunne's boyfriend Paul Skenes has been "good"

The stats back up Paul Skenes against any detractors. The Pirates pitcher has been a beast on the mound ever since he made his major league debut last year in May against the Chicago Cubs. He earned an All-Star selection in his rookie season and was even named the starter for the 2024 All-Star game.

Ad

Skenes followed up his rookie season with another great year in 2025. The right-hander has made 30 starts (178.0 IP) in 2025, going 10-9, and posting a 1.92 ERA, which is among the best in MLB. He has struck out 203 while holding a WHIP of 0.92.

After making the cut for his second straight All-Star season, Skenes is among the favorites to win the Cy Young this year.

It remains to be seen if Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes end another regular season on a high. They were together when Skenes was announced the NL Rookie of the Year in 2024.

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications