"Not gonna like when I run him over with it" - Lance Lynn's wife Dymin claps back after passerby takes jab at her $90,035 pink Ford Bronco Raptor

Lance Lynn and his wife Dymin are proud owners of a custodial Barbie pink-colored Ford Bronco Raptor. The car is valued at $90,035 according to the company's website and Lynn had previously used it to drive down to practice sessions with the Cardinals at Busch Stadium.

Recently, on her drive-out in the pink Ford Bronco Raptor, Dymin Lynn clapped back at a passerby for taking a jab at her car. She was observed explaining the situation and ranting the following in her Instagram story:

"When I was in line for coffee with my windows down. This guy kept talking at least two times about how he did not like the pink Bronco.

"Like the audacity. Right? He's really not gonna like it when I run him over with it. Come on."

Lance Lynn is a two-time All-Star and a World Series champion with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2011, which was essentially his maiden season in the big leagues. St. Louis had chosen him as the 39th overall pick in the first round of the 2008 MLB draft after his searing performances in SEC with Ole Miss Rebels.

He married his longtime girlfriend, Dymin Hayes, on January 18, 2020, at a beautifully decorated Graystone Quarry in the state of Tennessee. The couple had been dating for three years before Lance popped the question to Dymin.

The Lynns are a family of six, while Lance and Dymin share three kids; one kid is from Lance's first marriage with ex-wife and University of Mississippi softball player Lauren Grill.

Lance Lynn has only recorded one win so far this season for the Cardinals

Lance Lynn has made seven starts so far this season for the St. Louis Cardinals and registered just one win. He has an ERA of 3.28, 1.40 WHIP, and 33 strikeouts in 35.2 innings pitched so far in 2024.

Lance signed a one-year, $11 million deal with the Cardinals this past offseason. The 36-year-old is stipulated to earn $10 million in 2024, and the deal has a club option for 2025 with a $1 million buyout.

Lance Lynn is set to make his next start in game 2 of a four-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday at American Family Field.

