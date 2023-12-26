“Not the Guardians starting pitcher we were looking for” “Great move” - Estevan Florial trade met with mixed reaction from Yankees fans

On Boxing Day, it was announced that young Yankees outfielder Estevan Florial would be heading to the Cleveland Guardians in exchange for pitcher Cody Morris.

Florial is a Dominican outfielder who has played in the Yankees organization since 2020. Although Florial has never played in more than 20 games in a season, some success last year led fans to believe that the 26-year old would have an important part to play in the organization going forward.

"The New York Yankees today announced that they have acquired RHP Cody Morris from the Cleveland Guardians in exchange for OF Estevan Florial" - Yankees PR Dept

The move is a symtom of an apparent directional shift from the Yankees. Although many expected a rebuild after their dissapointing 2023 season, that does not appear to GM Brian Cashman's plan. Many fans had hoped that the Yankees would be able to get higher value out of the Cleveland Guardians for Florial, namely Shane Bieber.

After the Yankees traded for San Diego Padres outfielder Juan Soto earlier this month, the rookie-centered approach seems to be a thing of the past. It looks like the Yankees are opting for a "now or never" approach.

Across 48 career games for the New York Yankees since 2020, Estevan Florial has hit .209/.313/.296 with one home run, 11 stolen bases, and 6 stolen bases. By contrast, Morris has only made 13 appearances since 2022. A 6-foot-4 27-year old, Cody Morris could see himself added to the Yankees bullpen, which was the most effective in MLB last season.

In Cleveland, it is likely that Estevan Florial will get more opportunities to play in the outfield. For the Yankees, outfielders are at a surplus. Already boasting Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, the team must also contend with rookies like Jasson Dominguez and Oswaldo Cabrera. To make matters even more complex, Juan Soto is also now in the mix.

Estevan Florial may now have a better chance to thrive

Despite being a big and effective player, Florial has had few chances to play at the big league level. Now with even more outfielders in the mix, it is likely that Estevan Florial would have had to wait a long time before his shot came around.

In Cleveland, Florial will have the opportunity to be a bigger fish in a smaller pond. While it is hard to beat playing at Yankee Stadium, this move could represent a great chance for the young Dominican.

