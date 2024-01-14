Jordan Montgomery is still a free agent, which might come as a surprise to many fans considering his immaculate performance over the last three seasons for the Texas Rangers. He won his maiden Fall Classic last year with Texas in a season marked by sheer brilliance on the Rangers roster.

Now, fans in Texas are getting restless, as they don't want to see their ace pitcher go anywhere but with the Rangers, despite the fact that he turned down both player and club options with Texas earlier in the offseason.

MLB analyst Bob Nightengale reported that a restaurant owner in Texas has apparently offered Montgomery a lifetime of free BBQ if he re-signed with the Rangers.

Although it is generally assumed that Jordan Montgomery will re-sign with the Texas Rangers, Hurtado Barbecue of Arlington is making sure that Jordan re-signs and stays in Texas.

"We’re going to give you free barbecue for life. Not a joke, I’m dead serious. Jordan, if you come back and pitch for the Rangers this season, you’ll never pay for Hurtado Barbecue again" - Brandon Hurtado owner of Huratdo Barbeque

Before being traded to the St. Louis Cardinals in 2022, Montgomery spent his first five seasons at the Bronx with the NY Yankees, improving his athleticism and increasing the variability in his pitching arsenal.

The Cardinals traded Jordan Montgomery to the Rangers in July, and the team used him as a playoff hero as it won its first World Series.

MLB analyst Jon Heyman said last week that the Rangers are "the most likely team" to acquire the 31-year-old southpaw, who has been connected to them multiple times this summer.

Jordan Montgomery is leaning towards staying put with the Texas Rangers

The Rangers' 2023 World Series victory was largely attributed to Jordan Montgomery, who turned 31 this past week. Before having several excellent postseason performances, he finished the regular season with Texas with a 2.79 ERA over 67 2/3 innings.

MLB analyst Jon Heyman has previously speculated that the Rangers may not be able to recruit a top-tier player this winter due to the uncertainties surrounding their TV rights deal.

Still, he believes that scenario will be settled "somewhat soon," which will allow the Rangers to get a high-priced free agent without breaking the bank.

Regarding the asking price for Jordan Montgomery, it should be noted that Montgomery and his representative, Scott Boras, are attempting to reach an agreement greater than the $162 million, six-year contract that left-hander Carlos Rodon signed with the Yankees.

