"Not many lefties that hit balls like that" - Aaron Boone lauds Juan Soto after 3x All-Star's multi-homer performance against Mariners

The New York Yankees finally had a breakthrough against the Mariners. After two consecutive losses on Monday and Tuesday, Aaron Boone's team was back on winning tracks on Wednesday after defeating M's 7-3.

It was a fantastic performance from the Yankees at their home stadium. Alex Verdugo, Juan Soto and Aaron Judge all had home run moments. It was a multi-homer night for the Dominican Republic star. The 3x All-Star hit a homer in the third and sixth inning of the game.

His performance seems to have deeply impressed his manager. In the post-match interview, when asked about his thoughts on Soto's performance tonight, Boone praised the star and said that there weren't many who could hit the ball the way Juan does.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I like it. I mean, those are just, the two balls he hits out tonight are you know just there's not really any lefties that hit balls like that. I mean you can think of guys that can leave there and things like that but just that kind of signature one that he puts off the back of our bullpen that's a long way for a lefty to just stand on it too and just know it and then hit an absolute mind drive like a righty hit it to left straight away."

"I thought he got off a number of really good swings tonight to even in that last at bat, you know, probably, maybe going forward a little too much and, but he was letting it eat and not that bad too, but you know obviously a big night for him"

Soto has showed time and again why the Yankees traded for him. He has played 55 games for the Yanks till now this season and in 195 at-bats he has scored 13 home runs and 40 RBI and has an OPS of .979 along with a batting average of .313.

In his current hot form, many are rooting for him to be a prominent candidate for the AL MVP. Although that's a long way from here, fans would surely hope their star performs in a similar fashion for the rest of the season, extending the team's 2024 campaign beyond the regular season and hopefully lifting the World Series that they all have been hoping for so long.

Nestor Cortes praises Juan Soto's performance this season

Since joining from Padres, Juan Soto hasn't left a single opportunity unattended to prove why he came to Yankee Stadium. He has been in red-hot form for the better part of this season so far and he has been one of the most consistent Yankees whenever he is called upon to help the team get out of difficult situations.

After Soto's latest heroics in Game 3 of the Mariners series, his teammate Nestor Cortes praised the star for his baseball acumen and the way he sees and plays the game.

"You know he's a good player watching him across the field. You know how good he is. Once he's on your side, and the work he puts in and how young he is and how much he cares, it's just a different factor to him"

Cortes himself had a pretty decent game tonight. He pitched five innings in which he faced three hits, three walks, and six strikeouts and conceded no runs. This was his fourth scoreless home start of the season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback