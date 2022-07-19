"Not my MVP" "Then he should not be considered for Cy Young" - MLB fans disappointed with Shohei Ohtani following his desire to not pitch in the All-Star game

Shohei Ohtani will still appear in the MLB All-Star Game tonight. However, his workload will be lighter as he elected not to pitch in the game.

Ohtani got the nod in the starting job as the designated hitter for the American League through fan voting. The reigning American League MVP was also named to the pitching crew.

Ohtani has had a respectable year in batting by his standards and an even better pitching season. He has batted .258 and owns an OPS of .834 with 19 home runs.

Pitching-wise, Ohtani has won his last six starts and has a 2.38 ERA with 123 strikeouts. The 28-year-old has carried the load for the starting rotation and is the only stable pitcher within the Los Angeles Angels main roster.

With that being said, Ohtani has stated that he will not participate in tonight's game as a pitcher. It is fairly understandable as he has moved heaven and earth just to generate wins for the Angels.

Several fans, however, have expressed their displeasure with Ohtani's decision.

Every time Ohtani takes the field, it's must-see TV for baseball fans.

Ohtani brings a certain aura to the game every time he makes an appearance. He showcases his grit and will to win while also not forgetting the fun side of the game.

Fans were certainly divided about his decision, but nevertheless, he will still participate in the game.

MLB fans react to Shohei Ohtani's decision

While some fans were disappointed, some found solace that Shohei Ohtani's workload would be reduced.

It has been one draining and disappointing season for the Los Angeles Angels. They started hot out of the gate but fell massively. This included a disastrous 14-game losing skid.

The Angels have won 10 of their last 30 games. With Mike Trout possibly being shelved for the foreseeable future, the team should really focus on damage mitigation at this point.

The Anaheim-based squad currently has a record of 39-53. Unless they go on a miracle run, it is safe to say that they won't make it to the playoffs.

Ohtani went hitless in his two at-bats during last year's All-Star Game. It was his first selection to an All-Star team, and he was also awarded the win in his start.

Ohtani was named as the starter against the Atlanta Braves on Friday. The MVP and his Angels will travel to the Peach State for their first series after the All-Star break.

