"Not playing him in the first game is the most Yankees thing ever" "I hope they blow the division at this point" - New York Yankees fans befuddled with team's decision to sit top prospect Oswald Peraza in debut

To the relief of most New York fans, the New York Yankees called up their number three prospect, Oswald Peraza. With MLB expanding its roster from 26 to 28 at the start of September, many MLB teams have been calling up their prospects. The Baltimore Orioles recently called up their top prospect Gunnar Henderson, who homered in his first game.

Teams have been calling up their prospects to prepare them for the postseason. As the Yankees gear up for a postseason run, they decided to call up Oswald Paraza. Paraza plays shortstop and could end up being the replacement for Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who has been playing poorly this year. The only thing is, unlike other teams, the Yankees aren't starting their prospects.

Austin Knippelmeir @AKnippelmeir02 @BarstoolHubbs I hope they blow the division at this point, they’re not putting out their best 9 when it’s a must win series. What a joke. @BarstoolHubbs I hope they blow the division at this point, they’re not putting out their best 9 when it’s a must win series. What a joke.

New York Yankees decision to stick with Isiah Kiner-Falefa at shortstop doesn't make much sense

The move in not starting Peraza doesn't make a lot of sense. Aaron Boone and the organization know the struggles that Kiner-Falefa has had this year. He isn't going to magically get better during the postseason. If there is a chance to replace him, take that chance.

The Yankees take on the Tampa Bay Rays tonight. This is a huge series for both teams as they are number one and two in the American League East. The Rays sit seven games behind the New York Yankees. This series could allow the Yankees to grow their lead in the division even larger or let the Rays close the gap. Given how big this series is for New York, some fans are questioning why Aaron Boone isn't playing his best nine guys.

gross. @BryanHoch this isn't a joke.they are playing four corpses in today's lineup while Cabrera and Peraza ride the pine.there's no excuse.they know IKF, Hicks, Donaldson, and even Gleyber can be replaced to improve the team.they have two guys to do it.but they refuse.gross. @BryanHoch this isn't a joke.they are playing four corpses in today's lineup while Cabrera and Peraza ride the pine.there's no excuse.they know IKF, Hicks, Donaldson, and even Gleyber can be replaced to improve the team.they have two guys to do it.but they refuse.gross.

It's safe to say that Yankees fans are fed up with the organization. IKF, Aaron Hicks, and Gleybar Torres have been struggling this year. New york has the prospects to replace all of these guys. They recently called up Oswaldo Cabrera, where he became a utility player for New York and made some web-gem-type plays.

Gina Muscato @GinaMuscato



Kid’s gonna be a star. #OZ

It’s only been 8 games… and Oswaldo Cabrera can fill up an entire defensive highlight reel already.Kid’s gonna be a star. It’s only been 8 games… and Oswaldo Cabrera can fill up an entire defensive highlight reel already. Kid’s gonna be a star. ⭐️ #OZhttps://t.co/C5GZqNOg3V

With the slide that New York has been on over the last month and a half, one would think Boone would be trying out all of his prospects. However, Boone seems to have faith in his core group of guys.

Bryan Hoch @BryanHoch Boone said IKF is still the starting shortstop but Peraza will get some opportunities. He may be in the lineup tomorrow. Boone said IKF is still the starting shortstop but Peraza will get some opportunities. He may be in the lineup tomorrow.

Greg 🤌 @ggiaquin16 @BryanHoch Yea they aren’t serious about winning. 0 accountability, 0 urgency. 0 desire to improve easy and obvious spots. @BryanHoch Yea they aren’t serious about winning. 0 accountability, 0 urgency. 0 desire to improve easy and obvious spots.

To the dismay of most New York Yankees fans, they will have to wait until tomorrow to see Peraza get some action. New York fans are hoping Peraza can make the most of his playing time to show Boone that he deserves to be in the lineup.

