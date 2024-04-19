“Not ready to run him out of town just yet" – MLB analyst believes there is space for optimism despite Chris Taylor’s early struggles for Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Chris Taylor has struggled tremendously to start the new season. The former NLCS MVP is hitting .029/.167/.029, with just one hit in 42 at-bats.

This is cause for concern, as Taylor has been a solid hitter over his career. Last season, he finished the year hitting .237/.326/.420 with 15 doubles and 15 home runs.

However, MLB analyst, Jeff Spiegel, is not too concerned with Taylor's slow start. He joined a recent episode of Dodgers territory to discuss his thoughts on the eye-raising slump.

"His career is kind of made up of not really being the every day guy over the last few years for the Dodgers. Not playing the same position every single day, and yet he still made it work," - said Spiegel.

The organization has not done Taylor any favors as he has been used in a variety of roles across the infield and outfield. It is hard to be consistent when you are not in the lineup every single game.

I still think there's reason for optimism, because we have sort of seen really bad Chris Taylor slumps before and he always seems to come out" - said Spiegel.

Spiegel has seen Taylor get through slumps in the past and believes that will be the case this year. It does not take much for a hitter to get out of their slump in this league.

Chris Taylor could see a drop in playing time with the emergence of Dodgers' prospect Andy Pages

Los Angeles Dodgers v- Chris Taylor (Image via Getty)

The Dodgers called up their No. 3 prospect, Andy Pages. Manager Dave Roberts stated that Pages would get called up at some point this season, and that time has finally come.

Many scouts are excited about what Pages could bring to the big league level. He possesses tremendous power at the plate, hitting 89 home runs through his first 401 games in the United States.

Outside his bat, Pages makes good reads on balls in the outfield and has a solid arm to back it up. Currently, he projects as a right fielder but has experience playing center.

He debuted against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday and collected his first hit. He finished the day going 1-for-4 and scored a run.

His emergence could cut Chris Taylor's playing time down. The Blue Crew are serious contenders for a World Series title and cannot afford to mess around with slumps.

