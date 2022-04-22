"Not surprised, Yankees=Rubbish" "All of baseball is angry" - Miguel Cabrera intentionally walked with 2,999 hits, New York Yankees being thrashed by fans

Aaron Boone, the manager of the New York Yankees, infuriated fans who were hoping to see the 3,000th hit of Miguel Cabrera's storied career when he intentionally walked Cabrera in the eighth inning. While the move did make strategic sense as the Detroit Tigers had runners on second and third, it robbed all of us from witnessing history today.

The longtime veteran and future Hall of Famer still sits at 2,999 hits in his career. Fans in the stadium and online are up in arms about the strategically sound decision. This is eerily reminiscent of the LA Dodgers pulling Clayton Kershaw from a perfect game in the seventh inning earlier this season.

Bob Nightengale summarized the situation that drew fan ire on Twitter.

Bob Nightengale @BNightengale Yankees manager Aaron Boone makes the right strategic call intentionally walking Miguel Cabrera, but he’s the most unpopular man right now at Comerica Park. Cabrera still at 2,999. Yankees manager Aaron Boone makes the right strategic call intentionally walking Miguel Cabrera, but he’s the most unpopular man right now at Comerica Park. Cabrera still at 2,999.

This latest reason to be mad at the New York Yankees is certainly a valid one, and it is taking the internet by storm.

New York Yankees haters and Miguel Cabrera fans come together against the Yankees

Detroit Tigers v Toronto Blue Jays

Moments like the 3,000th hit are special. Being robbed of that moment had everybody taking to Twitter to voice their displeasure.

"All of baseball is angry!" - @ Jim Gahnl

Aaron Boone will not be welcome in Detroit for a while after this one.

"Public Enemy No. 1 in Detroit rn" - @ B/R Walk-off

"Yankees gonna Yankee" - @ Sam

"Not surprised, Yankees=Rubbish" - @ Jhonny Masri

Fans in the stadium even got in on the New York Yankees thrashing, starting a loud chant to voice their displeasure, posted by Fox Sports on Twitter.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX



(via



"Yankees suck!" chants broke out at Comerica Park after Aaron Boone decided to intentionally walk Miguel Cabrera(via @ByAZuniga "Yankees suck!" chants broke out at Comerica Park after Aaron Boone decided to intentionally walk Miguel Cabrera(via @ByAZuniga)https://t.co/9u1jHIdwzb

Even conspiracy theories came into play, with one fan linking Aaron Boone and Miguel Cabrera.

Josh Illes @JoshIlles Probably just a coincidence that Aaron Boone lost the only World Series he ever played in to an upstart Marlins team led by 20 year old Miguel Cabrera Probably just a coincidence that Aaron Boone lost the only World Series he ever played in to an upstart Marlins team led by 20 year old Miguel Cabrera

Frustrations abound after this controversial decision.

Joe Posnanski @JPosnanski Here's my problem with what happened at the Yankees game -- nobody, and I mean nobody, is looking out for the fans. You have Dave Roberts pulling Kershaw with a perfect game. You have Aaron Boone IBBing Miggy with 3,000 hits on the line for a tiny strategic edge. 2/3 Here's my problem with what happened at the Yankees game -- nobody, and I mean nobody, is looking out for the fans. You have Dave Roberts pulling Kershaw with a perfect game. You have Aaron Boone IBBing Miggy with 3,000 hits on the line for a tiny strategic edge. 2/3

The New York Yankees might not live this one down for a while, but thankfully they are well versed in the villain role for the MLB. Hopefully Miguel Cabrera will get hit number 3,000 for the Detroit Tigers and their fans soon so everybody can be happy.

