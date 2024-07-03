"Not winning games to put pressure on the front office" - Red Sox manager Alex Cora says team prioritizing playoffs over trade deadline

The Boston Red Sox find themselves in the mix for a playoff spot at the halfway point of the season. Although the American League East will likely come down to either the New York Yankees or Baltimore Orioles, Boston sits six games above .500 and in the mix for a Wild Card spot.

The Red Sox have continued to stay in playoff contention throughout the season, posting a 6-4 record over their last 10 games. If the team can remain in this position, it would be unsurprising to see the front office look to bolster the team's roster this summer before the July 30th trade deadline.

Although experts and fans might be looking forward to any potential trades that Boston's front office might make, manager Alex Cora has a different perspective. Cora says that the team is focused on winning games to reach the postseason, not to put them into a position to become buyers at the trade deadline.

“We’re not winning games to put pressure on the front office. We’re trying to win games to make it to the playoffs,” Cora said during a conversation at loanDepot Park. “There’s this idea that we have to put pressure on them. No... we want to win because we want to win." - @ChrisCotillo

The Boston Red Sox will be looking to complete their series sweep of the Miami Marlins before kicking off their rivalry series against the New York Yankees this weekend. If Boston can win at least two games against the Yankees this weekend, it could go a long way to their postseason push.

The Red Sox could be active at the trade deadline if they find themselves in postseason contention

Regardless of whether or not Alex Cora is focused on the MLB Trade Deadline or not, if the team can keep winning games, Boston could look to add players this summer. The Red Sox will likely look to upgrade several positions, including starting pitching, the outfield, and even the designated hitter spot.

Several intriguing names could be available depending on how aggressive Boston's front office decides to be. Names such as Garrett Crochet, Luis Robert Jr., and Brent Rooker could all be interesting targets for the team.

