The 2023 inductees to the Baseball Hall of Fame will be announced on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Twenty-eight players in total have a chance to cement their legacy with a place in Cooperstown's hallowed halls.

The ballot will feature 14 returning names. These are the players who have been on the ballot in previous years, but have failed to reach the 75% vote threshold from the Baseball Writers' Association of America (BBWAA) required to gain entry into the Baseball Hall of Fame.These names include players like Andruw Jones and Alex Rodriguez.

Additionally, 14 players will have their first chance of being inducted into the Hall of Fame. Today, we are taking a look at some of the most notable examples of first-time candidates for the Baseball Hall of Fame.

One of the most recognizable names is knuckleball pitcher RA Dickey. Dickey's career faced early ruins when he was found not to have an Ulnar Collateral Ligament (UCL) while pitching for the Texas Rangers. Dickey made a big comeback by perfecting the knuckleball — a slow yet elusive pitch. He won the Cy Young Award with the Mets in 2012, becoming the first knuckleball pitcher to do so.

Mike Napoli is another player set to be voted on. Napoli played in the MLB from 2006 to 2017, posting six consecutive seasons with 20 or more home runs between 2008 and 2013. In 2013, he was instrumental in helping the Boston Red Sox capture the World Series.

Former Cincinnati Reds starter Bronson Arroyo is also expected to make his first appearance on the ballot. Arroyo pitched for the Reds from 2006 to 2014. In his first year with the team, 2006, Arroyo posted a league-best 240.2 innings over 35 starts. He remains one of the most prolific starters in Reds history.

I've known Carlos Beltran since 2004. His performance in the 2004 postseason was among the most impressive stretches I've covered in 25 years.

He has suffered enough in the aftermath of the Astros' cheating scandal. He belongs in the Hall.

Carlos Beltran is the first-timer most likely to gain entrance this year. Beltran gained the name "Mr. October" for his clutch postseason hitting. The fifth player in MLB history to hit 400 home runs and steal 300 bases, Beltran broke the record for the most runs scored after crossing the plate 21 times in the 2004 playoffs. Additionally, the former New York Mets star has done a lot to promote the game in his native Puerto Rico. He is facing his first shot at the Baseball Hall of Fame

2023 Baseball Hall of Fame Class remains a controversial one

Alex Rodriguez is stealing the show again this year. After failing to reach the 75% threshold, he is back on the Baseball Hall of Fame ballot again. Although the new candidates hold a wealth of skills, we are bound to see a good few of them back on the ballot next year.

