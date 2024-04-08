"Nothing concrete to be able to say it’s the sole reason why" - Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani reluctant to blame pitch clock for rise in pitcher injuries

Shohei Ohtani has now spoken up regarding the ongoing debate about the use of the pitch clock and pitcher injuries. The Dodgers superstar gave his input on whether or not the implementation and subsequent reduction of the MLB's pitch clock has led to more injuries.

The two-way Japanese sensation, who himself underwent offseason elbow surgery, spoke to the media on Monday and remained reluctant to blame one specific cause.

"Ohtani offered his theory on the debate on elbow injuries to pitchers as a result of the pitch clock. “Personally there could be, but nothing concrete to be able to say it’s the sole reason why.” #Ohtani #MLB" - @THEREAL_DV

"Nothing concrete to be able to say it’s the sole reason why," Shohei Ohtani explained to reporters regarding the increase in pitchers across the league. Even though he is unable to pitch at all this season, Shohei Ohtani did not dive too much into whether or not the MLB's pitch clock rules were the only reason behind his injury.

There has been an ongoing debate about whether or not the pitch clock has been the direct cause of the increase in pitcher injuries going on around the league. While it appears that there could be some connection to it, there is also the fact that pitchers are throwing harder than ever, something that Justin Verlander has mentioned as a potential cause.

"The biggest thing is that the style of pitching has changed so much," - the three-time Cy Young Award winner said. There has been a shift across the MLB regarding the approach that some pitchers have with the increase in velocity and spin rate being the key differences.

Shohei Ohtani is one of several superstar pitchers sidelined with elbow injuries

Whether or not the MLB pitch clock is the main contributor, or simply had a minor role what is clear is the fact that there is a rising number of pitcher injuries across the league. Not only are there a number of injuries, but it's the superstar caliber of players who are being affected, not just Shohei Ohtani.

Shane Bieber of the Cleveland Guardians, Shane McClanahan of the Tampa Bay Rays, Felix Bautista of the Baltimore Orioles, and Eury Perez of the Miami Marlins are just some of the pitchers who needed to undergo drastic surgeries.

There has still been no official report on whether or not Spencer Strider of the Atlanta Braves will need to undergo Tommy John Surgery, however, it is a real possibility. No matter if it is the pitch clock or the increased emphasis on velocity, something needs to change.

