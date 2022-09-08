"Nothing else to say about this guy unbelievable!" "He's going for 70!" - New York Yankees fans hail superstar Aaron Judge as the slugger smashes his MLB-leading 55th HR of the season

Yesterday's New York Yankees game was postponed due to rain, so today fans got the treat of a single-admission doubleheader. During Game 1, Yankees slugger Aaron Judge launched his MLB-leading 55th home run to left field. Judge is on an incredible tear as of late, hitting five home runs in his last seven games.

"NUMBER 55 FOR JUDGE" - Talkin' Yanks

Many fans took to Twitter to react to the incredible performance. The home run has some fans left speecheless.

Judge is now just six home runs away from tying Roger Maris for the American League record. At this rate, Judge may have his eyes set on 70 home runs. Only two players have ever hit 70 or more home runs in a season (Mark McGwire and Barry Bonds).

Outside of Judge, the team has struggled in the second half. Watching him stay consistent throughout the season has been a bright spot for many Yankees fans.

JJ @juanj79 @TalkinYanks Only bright spot on this crap team. @TalkinYanks Only bright spot on this crap team.

Over his last 30 games, Aaron Judge is batting .317 with 12 home runs, compiling an impressive OPS of 1.184.

Aaron Judge is set to hit the free agent market following this season. New York Yankees fans want the team to give him as much money as possible so he can stay with the club long-term.

As the season progresses, it seems that Judge's contract this off-season will likely be one of the largest contracts in sports history.

tduecen @tduecenTD @TalkinYanks At this point he will cost 100 billion trillion dollars @TalkinYanks At this point he will cost 100 billion trillion dollars

One fan does not understand why the Minnesota Twins would even consider giving him anything to hit as the rest of the lineup has continued to struggle.

gabbagool @gabagoolios @TalkinYanks Baldelli should be fired, how are they pitching to him @TalkinYanks Baldelli should be fired, how are they pitching to him

Judge should be at the point where he gets the Barry Bonds treatment and opponents pitch around him.

Jonny @CocktailPolitik @TalkinYanks Why are people even pitching to him at this point? @TalkinYanks Why are people even pitching to him at this point?

Overall, what an incredible season it has been for Aaron Judge! With 27 games remaining, can Judge pass Maris to become the American League's single-season home run king? It seems inevitable and will be one of the greatest individual achievements in Major League Baseball history.

New York Yankees: What's on tap?

Aaron Judge celebrates with Gleyber Torres after a home run during today's Minnesota Twins v New York Yankees game.

Following this afternoon's doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins, the Yankees will face the Twins for the final game of the four-game series. The first pitch for tomorrow night's game is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. EDT.

