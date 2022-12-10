Aaron Judge cashed in big-time with the New York Yankees as the two came to a nine-year, $360 million deal on Wednesday. He'll earn an average of $40 million per season.

The superstar had other things on his mind besides acquiring the most money that he could. Aaron Judge told the teams that he met with in free agency that he didn't want to surrender his legacy over money.

B/R Walk-Off @BRWalkoff During free agency, Aaron Judge told teams his legacy was more important than money, per @JonHeyman During free agency, Aaron Judge told teams his legacy was more important than money, per @JonHeyman https://t.co/9se3h3zvRR

Aaron Judge couldn't have played out his free agency any better. The video of him arriving in San Francisco was staged to look like a TMZ-style video. He then made a surprise trip to San Diego at the last minute, and that really made the Yankees nervous.

New York Yankees fans have respect for Judge. They appreciate the superstar staying in the Bronx. Athletes sticking with one team is something many wish happened more in professional sports. It's tough for athletes and teams to stay together for so long, but when it happens, it's special.

"Now he gets both!" one fan said.

"Not gonna lie I respect it," said another fan.

KEEB @LAKeebOG @BRWalkoff @JonHeyman Glad he decided to stay with the yanks, at the end of the day the games healthier when home grown talent stays with the organizations they came up in. @BRWalkoff @JonHeyman Glad he decided to stay with the yanks, at the end of the day the games healthier when home grown talent stays with the organizations they came up in.

It's no secret that Aaron Judge is a fan-favorite in the Bronx. He's the heart and soul of the New York Yankees. Fans are ecstatic that he'll be in pinstripes for the next nine years.

The San Diego Padres were reportedly ready to offer Judge over $400 million. However, as the superstar told teams that he values his legacy over money. They didn't want to waste his time with an offer near the Yankees and Giants.

Now that the Aaron Judge deal is done, what's next for the New York Yankees?

Championship Series - New York Yankees v Houston Astros - Game One

The team still has some questions lingering after the Winter Meetings have concluded. Now that Judge is secured, they can now focus on improving those areas in need.

One of their biggest question marks is who is going to be playing left field. They have Aaron Judge at right and Harrison Bader at center, but nobody to play left. They were left scrambling to find a left fielder after Andrew Benintendi injured his wrist late into the season.

They've also been linked to signing a starting pitcher in free agency. Carlos Rodon is someone they've talked to. He'd be a great fit in New York, but he won't be cheap. He's reportedly seeking a six-year, $180 million contract.

It will be interesting to see how the Yankees navigate the rest of this off-season now that they have signed Judge.

Poll : 0 votes