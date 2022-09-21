"Now we all know I was innocent!" - MLB legend and HOFer Reggie Jackson's unique tribute to late Queen Elizabeth II took the internet by storm

Former MLB star Reggie Jackson used a weird way to honor the late Queen Elizabeth II. Jackson used the "Naked Gun" joke to pay tribute by saying: "I was innocent!"

Jackson tweeted a comment and wrote:

Reggie Jackson @mroctober Now we all know I was innocent ! Amen! RIP Queen E ! Now we all know I was innocent ! Amen! RIP Queen E !

Jackson’s weird tweet is in reference to the comedy movie "The Naked Gun" from 1988. He plays a baseball player in the movie who is hypnotized to assassinate the Queen. Jackson once more wore his California Angels jersey for the role, which was released a year after his retirement.

Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8, 2022. After her passing, video footage of Jackson was widely shared on social media.

Russell 🧢 @ArmchairRoto R.I.P. The Queen. May we never forget the time she visited the U.S.A., was almost murdered at a ballgame by Reggie Jackson, but was saved by an American hero. R.I.P. The Queen. May we never forget the time she visited the U.S.A., was almost murdered at a ballgame by Reggie Jackson, but was saved by an American hero. https://t.co/nYkbkdeUOx

Netizens were surprised by Jackson’s tweet and flooded social media with comments.

Politician Michael Shure shared a picture of the autograph signed by Jackson, which read: "I must kill the queen."

Another user too shared Jackson’s autograph on a jersey and thanked him for being a good sport.

Martin J. Keane @CanesLawMarty 🏻 @mroctober Tweet of the Year, thanks for being a good sport and signing this for me a few years back! I remember sharing a good laugh with you over this. @mroctober Tweet of the Year, thanks for being a good sport and signing this for me a few years back! I remember sharing a good laugh with you over this. 🙏🏻 https://t.co/Hh3ZIyMv5v

Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96 after governing England for seven decades. Her departure dominated social media. Individuals have both praised and decried her influence on English foreign policy since her coronation in June 1953.

The Royal Family @RoyalFamily The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.



The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. https://t.co/VfxpXro22W

Jackson made his MLB debut in 1987

HOFer Reggie Jackson’s celebrated MLB career

Right fielder Jackson spent 21 seasons in the MLB. He played for the Kansas City/Oakland Athletics, Baltimore Orioles, New York Yankees, and California Angels. In 1993, Jackson was honored by being admitted to the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

Houston Astros v Arizona Diamondbacks

Jackson contributed to Oakland's five straight American League West divisional victories, three straight American League pennants, and three straight World Series wins.

