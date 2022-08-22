"Now let’s play like that every game!" "We're back on the winning trail" - New York Yankees fans hope win over Toronto Blue Jays signals the end of their recent slumping

The New York Yankees managed to avoid being swept by the Toronto Blue Jays with a strong performance in the fourth game of the series. While they may have lost their first three games, Yankees fans are hopeful that this win is the return to form the team desperately needs.

The Yankees pitching staff did an excellent job shutting down the potent Blue Jays offense. On the offensive side, Andrew Benintendi had his best game as a Yankee, recording two hits and a home run.

This was exactly the game the New York Yankees needed to have to regain their fans' confidence.

heath @heath33846312 @Yankees Let's go Yankees!!!!!!! we were down came back to win the game we're back on the winning trail. @Yankees Let's go Yankees!!!!!!! we were down came back to win the game we're back on the winning trail.

It was a full team effort that led the Yankees to victory, which made the win all the more comforting. Needing to have one player, such as Aaron Judge, have an unusually great game is not a sustainable way to win in the MLB. It was a team victory that showed they are still one of the top teams in the American League.

The rest of their schedule does not get any easier for the Yankees, so they will need to consistently play at their best.

Putting the slump in the rear view and focusing on upcoming opponents will be paramount. Especially as they fight to retain first place in the AL East. The Toronto Blue Jays may have gained on them in recent weeks, but the Yankees still hold the crown.

The New York Yankees' next opponent is the National League East-leading New York Mets. If they can carry the momentum of this win forward, they will find themselves in a position to win.

If they do not play at their best, they will lose yet another series.

After losing six straight series', Yankees fans are desperate to see a positive streak of games.

The battle between the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays was a reminder of how good this Yankees team can be.

New York Yankees need to find confidence from this win over the Toronto Blue Jays

Lou Trivino after throwing the final pitch of the game

The Yankees were one of the best teams in the MLB for the first half of the season, and have been among the worst in the second half. With the playoffs now a little over a month away, there is no better time to find momentum.

If the Yankees cannot regain their early-season form, this season will be a disaster. Going from World Series contenders to an early postseason elimination is one of the most heartbreaking ways for a season to end.

