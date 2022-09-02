"Now looking noticeably thinner and 'massless' than in previous years" - New York Yankees management was once critical of legend Alex Rodriguez's lackluster physique post his PED scandal

Former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez dramatically lost weight after being suspended from MLB in 2014. Not only MLB but also baseball fans were disappointed by the Yankee slugger’s use of steroids.

In a report, a source for the Daily News, described A-Rod as

"Now looking noticeably thinner and 'massless' than in previous years."

In 2013, Rodriguez was suspended for the entire 2014 season for his role in the Biogenesis scandal.

Reportedly, in 2015, the New York Yankees turned down A-Rod’s request to meet with them in person so he could apologize for the Biogenesis issue, according to the New York Daily News.

“We’ll see you in spring training.”

A-Rod’s appearance changed significantly after his ban.

Recently, Rodriguez joked on Twitter that he might make a comeback.

Alex Rodriguez @AROD 🤔 #RaceTo700

"You tell me ... should I make a comeback? #RaceTo700” – Alex Rodriguez

This is how A-Rod looked in 2013 before his PED suspension.

Alex Rodriguez before the PED scandal in 2013

Here's a photo of A-Rod post his suspension.

Alex Rodriguez after the PED scandal in 2015

The steroid issue has seriously damaged how fans once viewed the game of baseball. Unfortunately, it still occurs today.

Star player for the San Diego Padres, Fernando Tatis Jr., recently received a 80-game MLB suspension. He tested positive for using an illegal anabolic steroid.

Fernando Tatis Jr: "I'm truly sorry…I have let so many people down. I have lost so much love from people. I have failed."

"Fernando Tatis Jr: “I’m truly sorry…I have let so many people down. I have lost so much love from people. I have failed.” – Darnay Tripp

Rodriguez spoke about Tatis Jr’s suspension and said that the incident left him heartbroken. He says he is hopeful the youngster will learn from his mistakes.

Talking Friars @TalkingFriars Alex Rodriguez on Tatis getting suspended: “I was hoping that a lot of these young kids learned from my debacle and my mistakes”



When asked if he’ll reach out to Fernando, he said he won’t but that he’s always available.



His reaction to the news: “I was heartbroken..” Alex Rodriguez on Tatis getting suspended: “I was hoping that a lot of these young kids learned from my debacle and my mistakes” When asked if he’ll reach out to Fernando, he said he won’t but that he’s always available. His reaction to the news: “I was heartbroken..” https://t.co/YqlI0biYoA

"Alex Rodriguez on Tatis getting suspended: “I was hoping that a lot of these young kids learned from my debacle and my mistakes” When asked if he’ll reach out to Fernando, he said he won’t but that he’s always available. His reaction to the news: “I was heartbroken..” – Talking Friars

A-Rod played for 22 seasons in the MLB.

Alex Rodriguez Biogenesis scandal

In 2013, it was alleged that the Florida-based health clinic provided performance-enhancing medications to athletes, including Rodriguez. He first received a 211-game suspension from the league in 2014, which covered both the regular season and postseason.

The ban was ultimately reduced to 162 games after an appeal was filed by Rodriguez and his team.

Rodriguez was one of the greatest players in the sport. He played 22 seasons in the MLB, was a 14-time All-Star, and won numerous awards.

