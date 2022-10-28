Justin Verlander will be joining some elite company when he takes the mound for his game one start in the World Series on Friday. He'll join Roger Clemens as being the only two pitchers to start a World Series in three different decades.

His first World Series start was in 2006 with the Detroit Tigers. He pitched in another World Series with the Tigers in 2012. He then pitched in two more World Series with the Houston Astros in 2017 and 2019.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX



(h/t With his Game 1 start tomorrow night, Justin Verlander will join Roger Clemens as the only 2 pitchers with a World Series start in 3 different decades.(h/t @MLBNetwork With his Game 1 start tomorrow night, Justin Verlander will join Roger Clemens as the only 2 pitchers with a World Series start in 3 different decades.(h/t @MLBNetwork) https://t.co/Du6jg1jUb8

It is quite an accomplishment for a pitcher. Not only do you have to pitch for a long time, but they also have to be on a competitive team for almost their entire career. That's not an option that all players have.

Fans are amazed by this stat. They believe that Roger Clemens and Justin Verlander are some of the best pitchers to ever step on a mound.

"Now that's a stat," one fan said.

"That's awesome!' said another.

Fans are excited to have the only two pitchers to start a World Series in three different decades. Roger Clemens spent three of his last four years with Houston, helping them get to the World Series in 2005 where they would lose to the Chicago White Sox.

Justin Verlander can prove a lot of doubters wrong this World Series

Championship Series - New York Yankees v Houston Astros - Game 1

Justin Verlander hasn't had the best of luck with his World Series starts. He has a 0-6 record in the World Series with a 5.68 ERA. A lot of people around the league believe that he chokes in the World Series. A dominant start on Friday could change that entire narrative for Justin Verlander.

The pitching matchup should be a good one for game one on Friday. Justin Verlander is set to take on Philadelphia starter Aaron Nola. Nola has pitched well for the Phillies in the postseason. He has a 2-1 record with a 3.12 ERA.

We should expect a low scoring game as both of these pitchers can be pretty stingy with giving up runs. Knocking the starting pitcher out of the ballgame will be key for both clubs.

Given how well both of these teams have been playing this postseason, this matchup should be an exciting one. Both of these teams are running on full momentum.

It will be interesting to see these two teams play each other.

Poll : 0 votes