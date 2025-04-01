  • home icon
  • "Now suspend the entire Yankees roster for torpedo bats" - Fans react to Jurickson Profar receiving 80-game PED suspension

By Lyndon Suvanto
Modified Apr 01, 2025 20:06 GMT
Fans react to Jurickson Profar to getting an 80-game suspension for PED usage (Photo Source: IMAGN)
The MLB community was shocked on Monday as Atlanta Braves outfielder Jurickson Profar recieved an 80-game suspension for the use of performance-enhancing drugs. According to Major League Baseball, Profar tested positive for chorionic gonadotropin, which led to his suspension.

The suspension will keep him away from the team until at least June 29, which is a major blow to the Atlanta Braves, who were hoping that Jurickson Profar could repeat his dominant 2024. The veteran utilityman came out of nowhere last season with the San Diego Padres, earning the first All-Star selection of his career.

It's a disappointing update for the 32-year-old, who put together the best season of his career and was able to parlay it into a three-year, $42,000,000 deal. Following news of the suspension, a number of fans took to social media to share their opinions on Profar and the league's decision.

"Braves staring down an 0-8 start and biggest acquisition of offseason suspended a half season. I miss early 2020s Braves" - One fan posted on social media.
"That’s going to hurt ATL big time with Acuna being out. Profar was a solid piece for the squad. Bone head move bruh" - Another fan shared.
"Do these guys think they’re never gonna get caught?" - One more added.

Jurickson Profar's suspension for the use of PEDs comes at an interesting time in Major League Baseball as cheating has been a topic of conversation. The New York Yankees have been in the spotlight for a number of players using the controversial torpedo bats, and though the bats are considered legal, some fans don't well that way.

"Now suspend the entire Yankees roster for torpedo bats!" - One fan posted.
"Did he lick one of the Yankee bats? Haha" - Another fan shared.
"If only he had tried to enhance his game with a torpedo bat" - One more fan added.

Jurickson Profar's suspension comes at a difficult time for the Atlanta Braves

Not only is Jurickson Profar's suspension a blow to the player himself, but to an Atlanta Braves team that is already dealing with several injuries. The team is currently without Ronald Acuna Jr. and Sean Murphy in the lineup, while also having Reynaldo Lopez and Spencer Strider being the top pitchers also on the IL.

Profar's absence will force the Braves to dip into their outfield depth as Ronald Acuna Jr. is still working his way back from an ACL tear last season. The Braves did acquire Stuart Fairchild from the Cincinnati Reds earlier on Monday, so he could see an expanded role with his new club.

Edited by Lyndon Suvanto
