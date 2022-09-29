"Now the White Sox need to eliminate LaRussa from the dugout" - Chicago White Sox fans ridicule manager Tony La Russa after a dismal eight-game losing streak leads to elimination from playoff contention

In what has to be considered one of the most disappointing teams of 2022, the Chicago White Sox have been eliminated from playoff contention. The team that many analysts considered to be World Series contenders was in freefall. They have now lost eight straight games during a torrid stretch to complete their downfall.

With a 8-4 loss to the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday, the White Sox dropped to a 76-79 record on the season. That, combined with the Seattle Mariners defeating the Texas Rangers, means Chicago is now mathematically eliminated. This is a major setback for a franchise that reached the playoffs in the two previous seasons.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX The White Sox have been eliminated from playoff contention. The White Sox have been eliminated from playoff contention. https://t.co/VZyPHq8XhJ

After finishing the past season with 93 wins and atop the American League Central, fans had high hopes for this season. Poor baseball, a series of injuries and mismanagement by manager Tony La Russa led to the team's downfall.

Unmistakable Latin Flavor @UrinatingTree



Wasted season. @MLBONFOX Imagine having a division yours for the taking and still managing to blow it.Wasted season. @MLBONFOX Imagine having a division yours for the taking and still managing to blow it.Wasted season.

Fans have now turned their anger toward veteran manager La Russa, who has made several key errors this season.

Jared, Excited Comic Guy @Jrodbad @UrinatingTree @MLBONFOX I just hope that this finally puts an end to the La Russa stans defending this man for being carried by a team he can't manage properly. They were doing that an awful lot after the Yermin situation and that pissed me off. This season proved he isn't that good anymore. @UrinatingTree @MLBONFOX I just hope that this finally puts an end to the La Russa stans defending this man for being carried by a team he can't manage properly. They were doing that an awful lot after the Yermin situation and that pissed me off. This season proved he isn't that good anymore.

This could very well be the end of Tony Larussa as fans are calling for a new manager next season. His .490 win percentage this season would be his lowest finish since 2007 when he was managing the St. Louis Cardinals.

MONTREAL BREWERS COMING SOON @NewWorldMan1997 @UrinatingTree @MLBONFOX Well when you have a terrible manager and a bunch of injuries it kinda adds up, nice copy and paste take @UrinatingTree @MLBONFOX Well when you have a terrible manager and a bunch of injuries it kinda adds up, nice copy and paste take

Luke @Laundizzle33 @MLBONFOX Most disappointing team in baseball this season. White Sox hiring of La Russa has been as bad as when Brewers hired Ken Macha over a decade ago. @MLBONFOX Most disappointing team in baseball this season. White Sox hiring of La Russa has been as bad as when Brewers hired Ken Macha over a decade ago.

John Wong @BeLikeSound What a disappointing last 2 years for the White Sox. Under achieving, and decisions coming all the way from the top from hiring the manager, to not having the proper coaches has really closed in the World Series window for the Sox. What a disappointing last 2 years for the White Sox. Under achieving, and decisions coming all the way from the top from hiring the manager, to not having the proper coaches has really closed in the World Series window for the Sox.

Paul Price @price6946 @Neilj32 @GDubCub Pathetic describes the overrated white Sox. World Series window??? Yea right for that I’ll raise you only 2 playoff wins from a bust ass overrated white Sox team. @Neilj32 @GDubCub Pathetic describes the overrated white Sox. World Series window??? Yea right for that I’ll raise you only 2 playoff wins from a bust ass overrated white Sox team.

Tony La Russa is solely to blame for the rapid demise of the organization. In fairness, he has been out since mid-August due to health concerns. The team, however, did not perform well under his leadership. So, the blame fans put on him is justified.

Chicago White Sox have lost eight straight games and are on the verge of their third consecutive series sweep

Tony La Russa of the Chicago White Sox looks from the dugout during a game at Guaranteed Rate Field.

With an eight-game losing streak, the Chicago White Sox have dropped to third in the AL Central. Not long ago, they were a few games behind the Cleveland Guardians. They have since been swept by the Guardians and the lowly Detroit Tigers.

If Lucas Giolito cannot pull off a win against the Minnesota Twins on Thursday, it will mean three straight series sweeps. A nine-game losing streak would also be a season high for the White Sox.

The White Sox will look to revamp the team next season in search of their first World Series since 2005. The 2005 title is their only championship since 1917 when Pants Rowland led the White Sox over the New York Giants 4-2.

The Chicago White Sox were a team many believed would walk into the playoffs. They are now three games below .500. The team has the seventh highest payroll in MLB and a season like this is unacceptable. Fans are demanding changes to the roster, management and executive level for the upcoming season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far