  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • “Nowadays everybody throws it hard” – Dodgers star Teoscar Hernandez shares preparation when facing pitchers like Paul Skenes and Jared Jones

“Nowadays everybody throws it hard” – Dodgers star Teoscar Hernandez shares preparation when facing pitchers like Paul Skenes and Jared Jones

By Lyndon Suvanto
Modified Jun 07, 2024 00:09 GMT
Dodgers star Teoscar Hernandez shared advice on facing power pitchers such as Paul Skenes
Dodgers star Teoscar Hernandez shared advice on facing power pitchers such as Paul Skenes

Teoscar Hernandez has been a revelation for the Los Angeles Dodgers this season. After signing a one-year, $23,500,000 deal with the Dodgers in the offseason, Hernandez joined one of the most potent lineups in the MLB and has been well worth the lucrative deal.

also-read-trending Trending
"Teoscar Hernandez has hit 4 home runs in his last 4 games!" - @MLB

So far this season, Teoscar Hernandez has racked up an impressive 12 home runs and 38 RBIs while also posting a .247 batting average with .768 OPS. The veteran outfielder has been a steadying force for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the middle of their order behind the team's coveted 'Big 3' of Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, and Mookie Betts.

At 31 years old, Hernandez has seen the game of baseball continue to evolve. In recent years, there has been an increased emphasis placed on velocity and power. The young Pittsburgh Pirates duo of Paul Skenes and Jared Jones has personified this.

“Nowadays everybody throws it hard.” Teoscar Hernandez joins #MLBNOffBase to discuss his preparation for hitting against strong pitchers, home run celebrations and more! @TeoscarH | @Dodgers" - @MLBNetwork
“Nowadays everybody throws it hard," Hernandez said on a recent episode of MLB Off Base. "You have to prepare yourself to hit fastballs and adjust to the breaking pitch when they throw it," the Dodgers star explained about facing the likes of Paul Skenes.

It may not be as easy as Teoscar Hernandez says it is to face MLB flamethrowers

Even though Hernandez said that the best way to face hard-throwing pitchers, such as Paul Skenes and Jared Jones, is to prepare for the fastball, it may not be as easy. During the Pittsburgh Pirates series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, both Jones and Skenes took to the mound and showcased their velocity.

During the two matchups, both Skenes and Jones turned heads with their triple-digit velocity. The young Pittsburgh Pirates duo combined for 14 strikeouts en route to two victories over the dangerous Los Angeles Dodgers. While there will always be injury concerns with players throwing that hard, it truly is extraordinary to watch.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी