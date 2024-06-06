“Nowadays everybody throws it hard” – Dodgers star Teoscar Hernandez shares preparation when facing pitchers like Paul Skenes and Jared Jones

Teoscar Hernandez has been a revelation for the Los Angeles Dodgers this season. After signing a one-year, $23,500,000 deal with the Dodgers in the offseason, Hernandez joined one of the most potent lineups in the MLB and has been well worth the lucrative deal.

Expand Tweet

Trending

"Teoscar Hernandez has hit 4 home runs in his last 4 games!" - @MLB

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

So far this season, Teoscar Hernandez has racked up an impressive 12 home runs and 38 RBIs while also posting a .247 batting average with .768 OPS. The veteran outfielder has been a steadying force for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the middle of their order behind the team's coveted 'Big 3' of Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, and Mookie Betts.

At 31 years old, Hernandez has seen the game of baseball continue to evolve. In recent years, there has been an increased emphasis placed on velocity and power. The young Pittsburgh Pirates duo of Paul Skenes and Jared Jones has personified this.

Expand Tweet

“Nowadays everybody throws it hard.” Teoscar Hernandez joins #MLBNOffBase to discuss his preparation for hitting against strong pitchers, home run celebrations and more! @TeoscarH | @Dodgers" - @MLBNetwork

“Nowadays everybody throws it hard," Hernandez said on a recent episode of MLB Off Base. "You have to prepare yourself to hit fastballs and adjust to the breaking pitch when they throw it," the Dodgers star explained about facing the likes of Paul Skenes.

It may not be as easy as Teoscar Hernandez says it is to face MLB flamethrowers

Even though Hernandez said that the best way to face hard-throwing pitchers, such as Paul Skenes and Jared Jones, is to prepare for the fastball, it may not be as easy. During the Pittsburgh Pirates series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, both Jones and Skenes took to the mound and showcased their velocity.

During the two matchups, both Skenes and Jones turned heads with their triple-digit velocity. The young Pittsburgh Pirates duo combined for 14 strikeouts en route to two victories over the dangerous Los Angeles Dodgers. While there will always be injury concerns with players throwing that hard, it truly is extraordinary to watch.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback