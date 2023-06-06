The Oakland A's have been the worst team in the country by far this season and they reached a new record low after their latest loss against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

It marked their 15th consecutive defeat on the road as they fell to the Pirates 5-4 on Monday night. Oakland fans were understandably not happy with the result and took to social media to voice their frustrations.

The Oakland A's have made the headlines for all the wrong reasons this year. They were the subject of a lot of chatter earlier in the season when it was revealed that the owners are planning to move the franchise to Las Vegas.

Oakland fans were already disgruntled because of the news and the franchise ended up souring its relations with the Oakland Mayor's office as well. Now they have reached a new low after becoming one of the fastest teams to reach 50 losses in a season in the history of the MLB.

Monday's game started on a positive note for the Oakland A's, taking a 3-0 lead early in the third innings. However, things went downhill from there as the Pirates hit back, making the score 4-3 thanks to a Jack Suwinski sac fly in the bottom of the sixth.

Finally, it was Andrew McCutchen's sacrifice fly that broke the tie in the eighth innings to give the Pirates the win. Oakland fans took to social media and blasted the team for the new record low:

"Holy crap you just keep getting worse. There really is no bottom with this team. A new low every day," wrote one fan on Twitter. "Should be extinguished from the league permanently, like this shouldn’t be allowed," added another.

Pittsburgh Pirates extend their winning streak as the Oakland A's continue to struggle

Andrew McCutchen starred for the Pittsburgh Pirates as they extended their winning streak to six games in the MLB. The 2013 MVP hit the tie-breaking sacrifice fly in the eighth innings to win the game after recording a single and drawing three walks to go with two RBIs.

While the result was undoubtedly disappointing for the Oakland A's, they have two more games against the Pirates to try and get something out of the series.

