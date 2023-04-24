It is still early in the season and the Oakland Athletics seem to have all the problems in the world. In another humiliating loss, the A's fell against the Texas Rangers, who won the game 5-2. Fans expressed their disgust on social media as they reacted to the poor performance.

Texas took the series two games to one, as Oakland failed to turn up in games two and three after winning the series opener. They were hoping to bounce back from a devastating 18-3 loss in the second game, however things didn't go their way. This was their seventh straight series loss, a feat achieved for the first time in their franchise history.

A's starter Kyle Muller was taken to the cleaners by the Rangers batters. He gave away four runs in seven hits, including a three run homer by Robbie Grossman. Oakland Athletics starters are currently winless with a (0-11) record through the season starting 22 games.

For the Rangers, Jacob deGrom was on song as he struck out 12 batters in the Oakland Athletics lineup. He earned only one run off Shea Langlier's home run, who halved the score with a two-run homer as the A's trailed 4-2. The relievers then completed the job for Texas.

Fans took to Twitter to show their displeasure.

OldManMuscles @OldManMuscles @Athletics these are dark times as an A's fan. I hope they can turn things around soon. @Athletics these are dark times as an A's fan. I hope they can turn things around soon.

LTHinCA @LTHinCA @Athletics The only cash consideration should be to sell the A’s to let them thrive in Oakland #selltheteam @Athletics The only cash consideration should be to sell the A’s to let them thrive in Oakland #selltheteam

Monster Stack Wizard @MStackWiz @AlScott1998 Oakland A's is a mess and I feel bad for the manager, coaches and players for putting up with what John J. Fisher is doing @AlScott1998 Oakland A's is a mess and I feel bad for the manager, coaches and players for putting up with what John J. Fisher is doing

Oakland Athletics head to Los Angeles for their next series

The A's have their work cut out as they immediately travel on the road to face Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout's Los Angeles Angels. The Halos themselves are desperate for victory as they look to take a series sweep.

