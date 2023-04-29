Oakland Athletics outfielder Ramón Laureano made his presence felt in his first game back from the IL. The slugger missed some time with a strained groin but has recovered and was in the lineup on Saturday.

In the second inning, a fly ball was hit to Laureano in right field with a man on second. He had to rush in a bit to get to the ball, avoiding the bullpen mounds. Tyler Stephenson, the baserunner at second, decided to take the extra bag but was reminded not to run on Laureano.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ You just can't run on Ramón Laureano You just can't run on Ramón Laureano https://t.co/fPptzNtAzp

That's one of the best plays an outfielder has made this season. Not only did he make an incredible throw, he also had to avoid the Oakland Athletics' bullpen area, which can be tricky.

Laureano is the exact type of player you want to play the outfield for your team. He has a fantastic glove, and his arm strength is out of this world. It will be interesting to see if he works his way to being traded at some point this season.

"My jaw dropped as soon as the ball left his hand" one fan tweeted.

"What a beautiful throw" another fan tweeted.

Ⓜ️ @shmoneymike13 Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ You just can't run on Ramón Laureano You just can't run on Ramón Laureano https://t.co/fPptzNtAzp LMFAO I know the A’s suck and all but it’s becoming a weekly thing .. why run on this guys arm? Gotta know he got a canon twitter.com/talkinbaseball… LMFAO I know the A’s suck and all but it’s becoming a weekly thing .. why run on this guys arm? Gotta know he got a canon twitter.com/talkinbaseball…

Fans couldn't believe why Stephenson would even test Laureano's arm. He made the second out at third base with his decision, which is a no-no in baseball. It killed any momentum the Cincinnati Reds were cooking up.

Wade @Every5thDay Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ You just can't run on Ramón Laureano You just can't run on Ramón Laureano https://t.co/fPptzNtAzp The 3B could've left for a smoke break waiting for the runner to get there lol twitter.com/TalkinBaseball… The 3B could've left for a smoke break waiting for the runner to get there lol twitter.com/TalkinBaseball…

Michael Martin @mmartincpa Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ You just can't run on Ramón Laureano You just can't run on Ramón Laureano https://t.co/fPptzNtAzp One of my favorite MLB players doing damage to my favorite team. Not sure what Tyler was thinking here. twitter.com/talkinbaseball… One of my favorite MLB players doing damage to my favorite team. Not sure what Tyler was thinking here. twitter.com/talkinbaseball…

A baserunner has to understand when they have the advantage and when they don't. While Laureano has a ton of distance to cover and is in a tricky area, it's his home ballpark. He knows the area better than anyone else.

This won't be a season to remember for the Oakland Athletics

Cincinnati Reds v Oakland Athletics

For Oakland Athletics fans, the baseball season isn't as exciting as it used to be. They're coming off a year where they lost over 100 games. Now, they have learned that baseball's future in Oakland will likely come to a close.

The team reached a deal to build a stadium in Las Vegas. The funds still need to be worked out, but the Athletics pledged $1 billion. The cost of the stadium is expected to be $1.5 billion.

The stadium isn't expected to be completed until 2027, and the team's lease at the Coliseum is up after 2024. It will be interesting to see where the team will play while their stadium is built.

