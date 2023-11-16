Oakland Athletics fans upset as move to Las Vegas is upheld by owners: "So pathetic and sad"

The Oakland Athletics are officially moving to Las Vegas. Following the owners vote, it has become official as it was upheld. Despite pushback from fans and members of the city, the league didn't force owner John Fisher to stay put in Oakland. Very soon, the team will officially be located in Vegas.

Many Oakland fans are heartbroken. They knew this day was likely coming, but to see it officially ratified means that there is truly nothing else that can be done. The team is leaving them behind.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

MLB reporter Jon Heyman tried to put a positive spin on it. He suggested that it's good for the team to move on from Oakland. He also mentioned that the local fans could move to the San Francisco Giants, which makes this a good move for that team, too.

Expand Tweet

He said:

"Big plus for A’s (and Giants) that MLB owners this morning unanimously approved A’s move to Las Vegas."

The fans were brutal in response.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Generally speaking, most fans are not happy with this decision. That is especially true of those located in and around Oakland. The city has now lost every team it once had. The Athletics, Las Vegas Raiders and Golden State Warriors once shared the city. Now, none of them do.

Oakland Athletics officially moving to Las Vegas

Perhaps lost in all the fan uproar is the fact that there is now no avenue to the Oakland Athletics staying in Oakland. They are officially headed to Las Vegas. The team had some hoops to jump through and some detractors, but that seems to have officially passed.

Oakland Athletics fans lost the relocation war

Despite the best efforts of the mayor and the citizens, the MLB owners preferred not to step on the toes of John Fisher, the owner. The move is expected to take place after the 2024 season, so they will play one more year at home before heading off into new horizons. They will follow the Raiders, who are now in Las Vegas but once played in Oakland as well.