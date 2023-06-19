Oakland Athletics outfielder Brent Rooker is having a solid season in his first year with the team. However, some fans feel he could be doing better.

On Monday, Rooker replied to a piece of obvious advice from someone calling themselves "Tony Soprano" — though probably not James Gandolfini, as he passed away 10 years ago.

The Sopranos fan told Rooker:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Brent, pretty obvious on TV that you're swinging wildly at pitches two or three feet off the outside corner of the plate. Better decision making will improve your average and help the team win, continuing to try to pull a pitch 2 or 3 feet outside is useless. Needs to be fixed."

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Brent Rooker just ENDED Tony Soprano Brent Rooker just ENDED Tony Soprano https://t.co/ThXbqIY7Lp

Brent Rooker, who is batting .255 with a career-best 13 home runs and 38 RBIs this season with the Oakland Athletics, took the advice and offered some backhanded confirmation to his critic, saying:

"Thanks, Tony! I, the one doing the swinging, wasn't aware! Will begin making the necessary corrections immediately."

The moral of the story here is, MLB batters get plenty of swing advice from their professional coaches. They don't need Sopranos fans pointing out the obvious.

Brent Rooker was originally selected with the 35th overall pick of the 2017 MLB Draft by the Minnesota Twins. He made his major league debut in 2020, hitting .316 with one homer and five RBIs in seven games during the 2020 season.

In 2021, Rooker saw his previous high in playing time before this season with the Oakland Athletics, hitting nine homers with a .201 batting average for the Twins.

Prior to the 2022 season, the Twins dealt Rooker to the San Diego Padres in a multi-player trade. He played in just two games for the Padres before being shipped to the Kansas City Royals.

Brent Rooker offering solid stats to Oakland Athletics

Brent Rooker #25 of the Oakland Athletics bats against the Houston Astros

Last winter, the Athletics claimed Rooker on waivers and installed him as the team's left fielder/designated hitter.

Rooker was the American League Player of the Week in early May after going 10 for 24 with five homers and 11 RBIs from April 24-30.

Poll : 0 votes