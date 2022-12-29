Oakland Athletics: Projecting the A's starting 9 for 2023

Few teams struggled like the Oakland Athletics last season. The perrennially cash-starved ballclub finished last place in the American League with a 60-102 record.

Much of the Athletics' issues stem from their money problems. The team has always been among the lowest payrolls in the MLB. Additionally, their home field, the O.co Coliseum, has been falling apart for years.

To make matters worse, the Oakland Athletics traded away one of their brightest stars, Sean Murphy, earlier this offseason.

Let's take a look at how the team will stack up in 2023.

B/R Walk-Off @BRWalkoff The Braves have signed Sean Murphy to a six-year, $73M contract extension The Braves have signed Sean Murphy to a six-year, $73M contract extension https://t.co/8DAmDrhAcP

"The Braves have signed Sean Murphy to a six-year, $73M contract extension" - @ B/R Walk-Off

Replacing Murphy as the Athletics' number one catcher will likely be rookie Shea Langeliers. The 25-year old hit .218 with 6 home runs and 22 RBI in 40 games last season.

Murphy was dealt to the Atlanta Braves in a three-way trade that included the Milwaukee Brewers earlier this month. In exchange for the Gold Glover, the Athletics received Kyle Muller and minor league starter Freddy Tarnok.

Seth Brown was the A's best hitter last season. The first baseman hit a career-high 25 home runs. Second baseman Tony Kemp posted a career-high 46 RBIs, but had a .235 batting average. This is not ideal for a lead-off hitter.

Utility man Jace Peterson's two-year deal has been one of the club's few offseason moves. Pederson will likely step in as their starting third baseman. Kevin Smith took over the role after Matt Chapman was dealt last offseason. The rookie, however, struggled to make the most of his opportunity. He hit just .180 in 50 MLB games.

Devine Sports Gospel @DevineGospel Justin Verlander at age 39 = $43 Million / YR



The Oakland Athletics 2023 Projected Total Payroll = $30.4 Million Justin Verlander at age 39 = $43 Million / YRThe Oakland Athletics 2023 Projected Total Payroll = $30.4 Million https://t.co/VPIHxF12GO

"Justin Verlander at age 39 = $43 Million / YR. The Oakland Athletics 2023 Projected Total Payroll = $30.4 Million" - @ Devine Sports Gospel

Pitching was also a real problem for the Athletics last season. Not a single starter on the team finished with an ERA under 4.00. The team had a cumulative ERA of 4.52, which was third-worst in the AL. Cole Irvin, who led the way with 179 innings pitched, will likely be their Opening Day arm.

Things do not look like they'll improve in 2023 for the Oakland Athletics

Aside from their internal problems, the team plays in one of the most competitive divisions in baseball. The Houston Astros are the defending World Series champs. The Texas Rangers, Seattle Mariners and the LA Angels have all improved on paper. The odds are definitely stacked against the Oakland A's in 2023.

Poll : 0 votes