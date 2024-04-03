Oakland Athletics Relocation: Team reportedly in talks with Sacramento as temporary home before potential Las Vegas move

The Oakland Athletics are facing criticism from local supporters after announcing their relocation proposal to Las Vegas. Last year, all 30 team owners unanimously agreed to the relocation plan.

The Athletics are hoping to make the move before the 2028 season. However, this leaves them with a potential three-year venue crisis, as their lease with the Coliseum ballpark in Oakland will end after the 2024 season.

One potential option for the Athletics is Sacramento. According to CBS Sports, officials from the team met with Sacramento city officials on Wednesday. This could be a high possibility after the extension talks with the City of Oakland fell through.

Sacramento's 14,000-seat Sutter Health Park will not match the Coliseum's capacity of 63,000. However, with an average of less than 6,500 fans attending during Opening Week, it could be a viable option until the team is shifted to Las Vegas.

The A's countered Oakland's five-year, $97 million extension offer with a two-year, $17 million deal. This resulted in both parties closing their meeting.

“We appreciate Oakland’s engagement and also we are far apart on the terms needed to agree on an extension,” said the A's officials in a press release, via California Globe. “We have no additional meetings scheduled with the City of Oakland at this time.”

“Oakland made a fair and reasonable offer to the A’s. We await their response and look forward to continuing discussions as necessary,” Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao stated recently, according to California Globe.

The Athletics' other speculated options are to temporarily move to San Francisco's Oracle Park or Salt Lake City until the situation is settled.

The Athletics' performance remained unimproved as relocation concerns pressed deep

The City of Oakland has faced a situation similar to what it experienced with different sports franchises in the past. The NBA's Golden State Warriors moved to San Francisco and the NFL's Raiders moved to Las Vegas, leaving many local fans upset.

The A's may soon follow suit and move to a new city after a few seasons, despite the urges of fans to stay in Oakland. However, the league's decision remains unchanged. But the team may need more than just a change of location to regain their fans' support.

The Athletics have struggled in their recent series against the Cleveland Guardians and the Boston Red Sox, losing all but one game, which was a close win against the Guardians on Sunday.

Their next opponent will be the Detroit Tigers on Friday, and the A's will be hoping to make an impact this year before leaving the city if the extension negotiation fails.

