The Oakland A's put an end to their recent string of losses by securing a convincing 7-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves.

In his first appearance of the season, Paul Blackburn took the mound, and Ryan Noda continued his impressive home run streak, contributing to the Athletics' victory in the opening game of their series against the Braves.

The triumph puts an end to the Oakland A's disappointing 11-game losing streak and brings their season record to 11-45. The series will proceed on Tuesday, featuring a matchup between JP Sears and Atlanta's Bryce Elder.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Oakland Athletics posted a picture announcing the team's win against the Atlanta Braves.

"Happy Wonday 😎" - Oakland A's posted.

MLB fans on Twitter were astonished at the sudden comeback that the A's made. People found it hard to believe that the news of the Athletics winning the match against the Braves was actually true.

"Why does this feel like a prank," one user said sharing Oakland's post on Twitter.

"MLB record here we come" - another fan commented.

Funhouse @BackAftaThis @Athletics Thrilled for you guys. Every team should win a game now and then. @Athletics Thrilled for you guys. Every team should win a game now and then. 👍

𝙛𝙧𝙖𝙣𝙠𝙡𝙞𝙣🛶 @MASTERSHAAKE @Athletics @budweiserusa we must’ve switched to an alternate reality in the last 24 hours @Athletics @budweiserusa we must’ve switched to an alternate reality in the last 24 hours

Lezfriend @Lezfriend @Athletics @budweiserusa Don't how this can be explained other than the old axiom that on any given day even a last place team can somehow defeat a first place team. @Athletics @budweiserusa Don't how this can be explained other than the old axiom that on any given day even a last place team can somehow defeat a first place team.

Oakland A's poor performance amidst relocation plans

Matt Olson #28 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates a solo home run in the eighth inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum on May 29, 2023 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Loren Elliott/Getty Images)

Due to their woeful performance on the field in the previous games, accompanied by dwindling attendance figures and persistent issues with stray animals such as cats and opossums, team management has taken a significant step by acquiring a new property in Las Vegas. This move strongly suggests that the team is likely to relocate to the desert city before the year 2027.

While the news of potential relocation to Las Vegas has made headlines, their performance on the field has hit a historic low.

The team has endured a daunting 11-game losing streak and currently holds a dismal 11-45 record for the season. Adding to their struggles, the Athletics' pitching staff ranks at the bottom of the league in key statistical categories such as ERA (6.81), FIP (5.88), and fWAR (-3.6, a negative value).

These figures worsened after conceding seven home runs to the Houston Astros in a resounding 10-1 defeat, resulting in a further decline of their fWAR (-4.3, an unprecedented negative number).

Ironically, the Braves have benefitted from the Athletics' misfortune through two significant trades made in recent offseasons.

Although Matt Olson and Sean Murphy have become integral parts of Atlanta's future core, the returns for the A's from those trades have been minimal thus far, contributing to their ongoing woes.

Recommended Video NBA players react to Miami beating Boston and booking a trip to the Finals!

Poll : 0 votes