"OBEY THE F*****G LAW", why is that such a challenge?" - Former Boston Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling snaps at NBA legend LeBron James for his comments on Brittney Griner

Former Boston Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling lashed out at NBA legend LeBron James for his comments about Brittney Griner. Griner plays for the Phoenix Mercury of the Women's National Basketball Association.

Vape cartridges with cannabis oil were discovered in Brittney Griner's luggage while traveling in Russia. She was arrested for breaking Russian law and has been held in detention in Russia for more than 150 days. She is currently on trial in Moscow. If found guilty, she may spend 10 years in jail.

"We are aware of and are closely monitoring the situation with Brittney Griner in Russia...We love and support Brittney..." - Phoenix Mercury

The Schilling-James fiasco started when James appeared on "The Shop: Uninterrupted" and stated:

"Now, how can she feel like America has her back? I would be feeling like, ‘Do I even wanna go back to America?'"

After receiving a lot of flak online, LeBron James clarified his statements on Twitter.

LeBron James @KingJames My comments on “The Shop” regarding Brittney Griner wasn’t knocking our beautiful country. I was simply saying how she’s probably feeling emotionally along with so many other emotions, thoughts, etc inside that cage she’s been in for over 100+ days! Long story short #BringHerHome My comments on “The Shop” regarding Brittney Griner wasn’t knocking our beautiful country. I was simply saying how she’s probably feeling emotionally along with so many other emotions, thoughts, etc inside that cage she’s been in for over 100+ days! Long story short #BringHerHome

Former Boston Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling was quick to express his opinion about the controversial Brittney Griner case.

Curt Schilling @gehrig38 LeBron James @KingJames My comments on “The Shop” regarding Brittney Griner wasn’t knocking our beautiful country. I was simply saying how she’s probably feeling emotionally along with so many other emotions, thoughts, etc inside that cage she’s been in for over 100+ days! Long story short #BringHerHome My comments on “The Shop” regarding Brittney Griner wasn’t knocking our beautiful country. I was simply saying how she’s probably feeling emotionally along with so many other emotions, thoughts, etc inside that cage she’s been in for over 100+ days! Long story short #BringHerHome I know this may seem like a stretch. But something like 300 million people understand "OBEY THE FUCKING LAW", why is that such a challenge? And why on earth should she NOT pay the penalty for breaking another country's laws? twitter.com/KingJames/stat… I know this may seem like a stretch. But something like 300 million people understand "OBEY THE FUCKING LAW", why is that such a challenge? And why on earth should she NOT pay the penalty for breaking another country's laws? twitter.com/KingJames/stat…

One Twitter user wanted to agree except that Russia's corruption makes Griner's treatment one-sided.

edmrooster @damonvann33 @gehrig38 I would agree except Russia is corrupt and who knows what the truth is. 97% conviction rate seems a bit one sided lol. @gehrig38 I would agree except Russia is corrupt and who knows what the truth is. 97% conviction rate seems a bit one sided lol.

Curt replied that Griner admits her guilt.

Curt Schilling @gehrig38 @damonvann33 She, as far as I know from every quote of hers, has NEVER denied committing the crime, not once. @damonvann33 She, as far as I know from every quote of hers, has NEVER denied committing the crime, not once.

Per the U.S. government, Brittney Griner is being unjustly held under detention in Russia. The White House is making every effort to bring her back home.

It is understandable that everybody is entitled to an opinion. Another Twitter user attemted to quote U.S. law to support the argument about Russia's injustice.

Veronica @ImJusSayin @gehrig38 The penalty for the amount she had, which was .7 grams, is supposed to be a fine ONLY and no jail time. Anything up to 2 grams is considered an "administrative offense" with jail time up to 15 days. So go ahead, Mr. Schilling. Explain why it's been over 150 days? @gehrig38 The penalty for the amount she had, which was .7 grams, is supposed to be a fine ONLY and no jail time. Anything up to 2 grams is considered an "administrative offense" with jail time up to 15 days. So go ahead, Mr. Schilling. Explain why it's been over 150 days?

However, Curt was too smart to be fooled and had a wise reply.

Curt Schilling @gehrig38 Veronica @ImJusSayin @gehrig38 The penalty for the amount she had, which was .7 grams, is supposed to be a fine ONLY and no jail time. Anything up to 2 grams is considered an "administrative offense" with jail time up to 15 days. So go ahead, Mr. Schilling. Explain why it's been over 150 days? @gehrig38 The penalty for the amount she had, which was .7 grams, is supposed to be a fine ONLY and no jail time. Anything up to 2 grams is considered an "administrative offense" with jail time up to 15 days. So go ahead, Mr. Schilling. Explain why it's been over 150 days? Really? Are you quoting American law here? You aren’t are you? Because she was arrested in Russia after breaking Russian law. Corrupt ass country but they (American athletes) are always lectured about “when in Rome do as Romans do”. This wasn’t her 1st go around with customs twitter.com/ImJusSayin/sta… Really? Are you quoting American law here? You aren’t are you? Because she was arrested in Russia after breaking Russian law. Corrupt ass country but they (American athletes) are always lectured about “when in Rome do as Romans do”. This wasn’t her 1st go around with customs twitter.com/ImJusSayin/sta…

International ties between the United States and Russia are strained. Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the United States has provided Ukraine with financial assistance. It's possible that Russia is using Griner as a pawn in conflicts with the United States on a political level.

