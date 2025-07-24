  • home icon
  "Obsessed" - Elly De La Cruz's girlfriend Raye, Bobby Witt Jr.'s wife Maggie gush over their MLB All-Star red carpet accessories

"Obsessed" - Elly De La Cruz's girlfriend Raye, Bobby Witt Jr.'s wife Maggie gush over their MLB All-Star red carpet accessories

By Safeer M S
Published Jul 24, 2025 18:47 GMT
Elly De La Cruz
Elly De La Cruz's girlfriend Raye, Bobby Witt Jr.'s wife Maggie gush over their MLB All-Star red carpet accessories (image credit: getty)

Elly De La Cruz and Bobby Witt Jr. earned All-Star selections on the reserves for the American and National League. Both brought their significant others to the All-Star red carpet on July 15.

Most of the players and their partners used accessories from Happy Jewelers, a family-owned jewelry business based in Fullerton, California. Established in 1973 by Isa Arik, it's now run by his sons, Gabe and Danny.

The company's Instagram page shared a video on Wednesday. It highlighted the accessories worn by Witt, Ryan O'Hearn, Logan Webb, Adrian Morejon, Steven Kwan and their spouses. The post also showed what accessories the girlfriends of De La Cruz and Joe Ryan, as well as the wife of Robbie Ray had on.

Many, including De La Cruz's girlfriend and Witt's wife, commented on the post.

"obsessed 😍," De La Cruz's girlfriend, Raye Webb, wrote.
"👏🔥," Bo Naylor's partner, Jackie Gonzalez, commented.
"Am I a watch girly now??? I think so 🤭," Witt's wife, Maggie, wrote.
"💎 🔥❤️," CC Sabathia's wife, Amber, commented.
Screenshot of comments [Source: Instagram/happyjewelers]
Screenshot of comments [Source: Instagram/happyjewelers]

Happy Jewelers specializes in engagement rings, wedding bands, luxury watches and custom jewelry. It is known for high-quality craftsmanship and customer service, and has been voted "Best Jeweler in Orange County" for 11 consecutive years.

Elly De La Cruz, Bobby Witt Jr. and their significant others turned heads at All-Star red carpet

The 2025 All-Star red carpet was the hard launch of Elly De La Cruz's relationship with Raye Webb. Incidentally, his teammate, Andrew Abbott, also hard launched his relationship with Lindsay Stone.

The Reds shortstop arrived in style with his father, mother, grandmother and girlfriend. He wore a custom-made metallic pink suit that included a tribute to his late sister, Genelis De La Cruz Sanchez. She died in May after a long battle with undisclosed health issues.

As a tribute to her, the Spanish inscription "Te quiero, manita" was stitched on the jacket. It translates to "I love you, little sister" in English. Tom Marchitelli of the Gents' Playbook designed the attire.

Webb wore a black, floor-length gown with a draped, V-neckline. Made of satin or similar smooth, lustrous fabric, it had a fitted silhouette that skims the body. She accessorised with a black clutch bag.

Meanwhile, Bobby Witt Jr. had a dark suit jacket with gold buttons on. He accessorized with sunglasses and a silver chain with a pendant. Witt's wife wore a short, rose gold-colored sequined dress with thin straps and a draped or gathered detail in front.

Safeer M S

Safeer M S

Twitter icon

Safeer M S is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda, having delved into the sport professionally since 2024. His journey into baseball was sparked by Shohei Ohtani’s remarkable MLB performances, which ignited his passion for the game. Safeer’s enthusiasm for fantasy baseball further fueled his engagement with the sport.

Safeer supports baseball stars like Mike Trout, Bryce Harper, and Aaron Judge, with Shohei Ohtani's dual-threat dominance being his most memorable baseball moment. He admires Willie Mays for his athleticism and historic achievements in pinch-hitting and stealing bases.

In addition to his baseball expertise, Safeer is deeply passionate about combat sports, which he has been reporting on since 2022. His journey into combat sports began with Karate lessons in school, followed by boxing training. Films like Rocky 4, Never Back Down, and Warrior inspired his love for MMA, and witnessing Demetrious Johnson's victory over Kyoji Horiguchi solidified his commitment to the sport.

When not immersed in sports, Safeer enjoys playing football, working out, and watching anime or thriller movies.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
