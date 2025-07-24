"Obsessed" - Elly De La Cruz's girlfriend Raye, Bobby Witt Jr.'s wife Maggie gush over their MLB All-Star red carpet accessories

Elly De La Cruz and Bobby Witt Jr. earned All-Star selections on the reserves for the American and National League. Both brought their significant others to the All-Star red carpet on July 15.Most of the players and their partners used accessories from Happy Jewelers, a family-owned jewelry business based in Fullerton, California. Established in 1973 by Isa Arik, it's now run by his sons, Gabe and Danny.The company's Instagram page shared a video on Wednesday. It highlighted the accessories worn by Witt, Ryan O'Hearn, Logan Webb, Adrian Morejon, Steven Kwan and their spouses. The post also showed what accessories the girlfriends of De La Cruz and Joe Ryan, as well as the wife of Robbie Ray had on.Many, including De La Cruz's girlfriend and Witt's wife, commented on the post.&quot;obsessed 😍,&quot; De La Cruz's girlfriend, Raye Webb, wrote.&quot;👏🔥,&quot; Bo Naylor's partner, Jackie Gonzalez, commented.&quot;Am I a watch girly now??? I think so 🤭,&quot; Witt's wife, Maggie, wrote.&quot;💎 🔥❤️,&quot; CC Sabathia's wife, Amber, commented.Screenshot of comments [Source: Instagram/happyjewelers]Happy Jewelers specializes in engagement rings, wedding bands, luxury watches and custom jewelry. It is known for high-quality craftsmanship and customer service, and has been voted &quot;Best Jeweler in Orange County&quot; for 11 consecutive years.Elly De La Cruz, Bobby Witt Jr. and their significant others turned heads at All-Star red carpetThe 2025 All-Star red carpet was the hard launch of Elly De La Cruz's relationship with Raye Webb. Incidentally, his teammate, Andrew Abbott, also hard launched his relationship with Lindsay Stone.The Reds shortstop arrived in style with his father, mother, grandmother and girlfriend. He wore a custom-made metallic pink suit that included a tribute to his late sister, Genelis De La Cruz Sanchez. She died in May after a long battle with undisclosed health issues. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAs a tribute to her, the Spanish inscription &quot;Te quiero, manita&quot; was stitched on the jacket. It translates to &quot;I love you, little sister&quot; in English. Tom Marchitelli of the Gents' Playbook designed the attire.Webb wore a black, floor-length gown with a draped, V-neckline. Made of satin or similar smooth, lustrous fabric, it had a fitted silhouette that skims the body. She accessorised with a black clutch bag. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMeanwhile, Bobby Witt Jr. had a dark suit jacket with gold buttons on. He accessorized with sunglasses and a silver chain with a pendant. Witt's wife wore a short, rose gold-colored sequined dress with thin straps and a draped or gathered detail in front.