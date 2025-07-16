Reds superstar Elly De La Cruz hard launches relationship with Raye Webb at the 2025 All-Star game red carpet

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz was one of two players from his team to earn selections in the 2025 All-Star game, alongside pitcher Andrew Abbott. It was De La Cruz's second consecutive All-Star appearance after making his MLB debut in 2023.

De La Cruz, known for his flashy style, arrived in style at the All-Star game's red carpet. The 23-year-old shortstop arrived with four people: his parents, grandmother, and girlfriend, Raye Webb.

The Red speedster wore a stunning suit, designed by Tom Marchitelli of Gentleman’s Playbook. Meanwhile, Webb turned heads with a floor-length, black gown with a cowl neck and a fitted silhouette.

With a smooth, flowing drape, the dress featured a deep V-neckline created by the cowl design and had a form-fitting shape that extended to the floor. Moreover, she wore a necklace, bought from Happy Jewelers.

Before the All-Star red carpet, Elly De La Cruz hadn't attended any event with his significant other. The hard launch surprised many as Webb is American, and most players from the Dominican Republic have significant others from their home country.

Not much is known about when De La Cruz met Webb. Born on March 4, 2002, Webb attended Ohio State University from 2020 to 2024. There, she earned a bachelor's degree in speech-language pathology.

Elly De La Cruz's Reds teammate Andrew Abbott also hard launches his relationship at the All-Star red carpet

It seems the two Reds All-Stars of the season had other intentions than playing the game. Like Elly De La Cruz, Andrew Abbot also made his relationship status public at the All-Star red carpet.

Abbot arrived with his girlfriend, Lindsay Stone. While Abbott wore a navy blue suit and matching trousers, Stone stole the spotlight with a one-shoulder, olive green ruched dress.

Stone is from suburban Butler County and is a news anchor at WLWT in Ohio. She was a sideline reporter for the athletics program at Anderson University, among other extracurriculars, where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism and international relations.

Stone has also worked at FOX Sports South, WXIX Fox 19 Now, the Atlanta Braves, Cincinnati Reds, Indiana Pacers, and WTHR Channel 13.

Incidentally, Elly De La Cruz's and Andrew Abbott's girlfriends are both from Ohio. Notably, as well, both De La Cruz and Abbott debuted for the Reds in the same year, 2023.

