Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, who is coming off his third Cy Young-winning season, is anticipated to be a hot commodity in the free agent market.

The 39-year-old Verlander was a unanimous choice for the 2022 American League Cy Young Award. He had an MLB-best 1.75 ERA and 0.83 WHIP while topping the AL with 18 wins to help the Astros to the World Series title.

After hoisting the championship trophy with his Houston teammates, Verlander opted out of the final season of his contract, making him a free agent. He was set to make $25 million with the Astros in 2023.

MichiganYankees☃️🕎 @MichiganYankees Justin Verlander: "I'm just going to be in a situation where the market will dictate itself. We'll see what happens. Obviously, there's a lot of people that are interested. And Jim [Crane] understands that. Based on our conversation, he completely understands that . . . "

“I'm just going to be in a situation where the market will dictate itself. We'll see what happens. Obviously, there's a lot of people that are interested. And Jim [Crane] understands that. Based on our conversation, he completely understands that . . . “ - Justin Verlander via @Michigan Yankees

According to multiple reports, Justin Verlander is seeking a new contract on par with the three-year, $130 million contract that Max Scherzer signed with the New York Mets prior to the 2022 season.

Justin Verlander excels in return from surgery

After his 2022 season, most doubts about Verlander's health were settled. These doubts came after he underwent Tommy John surgery to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right throwing arm in September 2020. He pitched one game in 2020 prior to the surgery, and sat out the entirety of the 2021 season to recover from the procedure.

Now proven to be back to full health, several teams appear to be looking past Verlander's advanced age to bring the likely future Hall of Famer to their roster with the final big contract of his career.

MLB @MLB One of the best to ever do it.



For the third time in his career, Justin Verlander is your AL Cy Young Award winner. One of the best to ever do it.For the third time in his career, Justin Verlander is your AL Cy Young Award winner. https://t.co/sWF5C1xq4r

"For the third time in his career, Justin Verlander is your AL Cy Young Award winner." - @MLB

Among the teams interested in Justin Verlander is the New York Yankees, the team that the Astros defeated in this year's American League Championship Series en route to the World Series title.

For Verlander, the notion that the Yankees -- as well as numerous other clubs -- are lining up for his services does not come as a shock. It also doesn't necessarily mean that he is going anywhere, in spite of the widespread interest.

As reported by the Michigan Yankees (@MichiganYankees) via Twitter, Verlander is quoted as saying, "I'm just going to be in a situation where the market will dictate itself. We'll see what happens. Obviously, there's a lot of people that are interested. And (Houston Astros owner) Jim [Crane] understands that. Based on our conversation, he completely understands that . . ."

Justin Verlander has pitched for the Astros since a Deadline Day deal on Aug. 31st, 2017, sent three prospects to the Detroit Tigers for the ace hurler. He spent his entire career with Detroit up to that point, debuting for the Tigers in 2005 after being selected No. 2 overall in the 2004 MLB Draft.

The MLB free agency period opened on November 10.

