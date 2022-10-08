"October baseball brings it out in people", "Dude is such a gamer" - Toronto Blue Jays fans fired up over George Springer's commitment to play through an elbow injury in the playoffs

George Springer is not going to let his elbow injury stop him from competing for a World Series title with the Toronto Blue Jays. The outfielder has been dealing with elbow issues off-and-on for the last couple of months. The issue first started for Springer on June 21st, when he had to leave the game against the Chicago White Sox with elbow discomfort.

He was placed on the IL later on August 5th, due to elbow inflammation. The issue has been lingering for Springer for much of the season, but he isn't going to let that stop him from playing playoff baseball.

"The easiest way to answer that is: it's October, I'll be fine" said George Springer.

"I'm going to do anything I can to play. I'm going to do anything I can to make sure that I stay on the field. Again, this could be the end of the season or not, so it doesn't matter. I'm going to strap up for however many it takes, and I'll be all right" said Springer.

Springer is determined to play through the pain and help his club. He is a key part of the Toronto Blue Jays' lineup. Despite struggling with elbow issues for much of the season, he still produced enough to be voted an All-Star this year.

George Springer's response has fans fired up for their upcoming series against the Seattle Mariners. They love that Springer is determined to play through his elbow issues. It shows how passionate he is about the game and his team.

"October baseball brings it out in people" one fan said.

"This dude is such a gamer! #NextLevel #BlueJays" another fan cheered.

Carol Schneider @auntcarol2 @bnicholsonsmith Never seems to complain. Always says I’ll be fine even when he is probably in pain. The guy is a gamer. @bnicholsonsmith Never seems to complain. Always says I’ll be fine even when he is probably in pain. The guy is a gamer.

Toronto Blue Jays fans loved the response from Springer. His resilience to play in the playoffs is respected and shows how tough he is.

The Toronto Blue Jays have a tough matchup for the AL Wild Card game

Blue Jays v Mariners

The Toronto Blue Jays will have a tough opponent in their AL Wild Card Matchup. The Seattle Mariners are an exciting young team and they stack up well against the Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays starter for game one is Alex Manoah. He has been electric this year on the mound. He has a 16-7 record, 2.24 ERA, and .99 WHIP. He'll look to keep the Mariners bats quiet.

Julio Rodriguez is a player that could spell trouble for Toronto. The rookie has had a stellar year, being the frontrunner to win the AL Rookie of the Year Award. His bat and speed on the bases could be disastrous for the Blue Jays.

If the Toronto Blue Jays want to advance in the ALDS, they'll have to keep Rodriguez off the bases.

