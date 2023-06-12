Odalis Perez cause of death: How did former MLB pitcher die in 2022?

In March last year, news broke out that former MLB player Odalis Perez was found dead in a freak accident at his Dominican Republic home.

Perez played in the MLB for 11 seasons. He represented the Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Dodgers, Kansas City Royals and Washington Nationals. At the time of retirement, the Dominican professional amassed a 73-82 record with a 4.46 ERA and recorded 920 strikeouts.

Last year, after the news of his death broke out, people were quite confused about how Perez met his demise. Reports later suggested that he died after he fell from a ladder while he was alone at his place. His attorney Walin Batista confirmed that in an official statement:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Around 7 p.m., his brother Cristian Perez arrived at the house and found Odalis lying in the patio," Batista said. "We don't know yet the cause of his death, but everything seems to indicate Odalis slipped down a ladder. This is a tragedy."

When the unfortunate incident took place, Odalis Perez was indeed alone at his place. The news came as a shock to the baseball community, as they were quite disheartened with Perez's passing away at the age of just 44.

MLB teams paid respects to Odalis Perez after his death

After the news of his expiration, teams that he represented paid their respects on social media. The Los Angeles Dodgers, for whom Perez was a roster member for five long years, took to Twitter to express their grief.

Los Angeles Dodgers @Dodgers The Los Angeles Dodgers mourn the passing of former pitcher and 2002 All-Star Odalis Pérez. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. The Los Angeles Dodgers mourn the passing of former pitcher and 2002 All-Star Odalis Pérez. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. https://t.co/abX1cgUNNP

"The Los Angeles Dodgers mourn the passing of former pitcher and 2002 All-Star Odalis Perez. Our thoughts are with his family and friends." via LA Dodgers Twitter.

Perez earned his only All-Star apperance in 2002 with the Los Angeles franchise. Along with the 2003 season, the Dominican earned the third most wins for a left-hander in the MLB and allowed two earned runs or less in 33 of his 62 starts.

Poll : 0 votes