"Of course he is... let the injuries begin" - Yankees fans frustrated with report that Oswald Peraza will be shut down 6-8 weeks with shoulder strain 

The New York Yankees received some troubling news regarding Oswald Peraza on Saturday. The young infielder will miss a chunk of the season after experiencing a shoulder strain.

Manager Aaron Boone stated that Peraza will be shut down for the next 6-8 weeks for further evaluation. This comes after he missed 10 days this spring due to discomfort in his shoulder.

It is unclear when Peraza will be able to return. The best-case scenario is that the strain heals within six weeks, and he returns with the squad in May.

This is not what Yankees fans wanted to hear. The team was plagued by injuries last season, and the fanbase was hoping that would be a thing of the past this year.

"Of course he is... let the injuries begin," one fan posted.

"It never ends," another fan posted.

Peraza was coming into the new season with something to prove. Now, he will have to wait to see when he can return to the field and start throwing again.

The Yankees had a shortstop problem before Oswald Peraza's injury

Yankees' Oswald Peraza (Image via Getty)

Oswald Peraza's path with the Yankees this upcoming season was unclear. Anthony Volpe will be the team's starting shortstop for most of the season, given he stays healthy.

With Peraza still looking to develop as a young player, keeping him on the big-league roster and having him play sparingly does not do him much justice. All it does is slow down his development.

However, the Bronx Bombers do not have many shortstops after Volpe. And now, without Peraza for the start of the season, their options get much smaller.

The organization was interested in signing Enrique Hernandez and Amed Rosario before the pair signed elsewhere. The Yanks could look at an external option to give them some depth.

Joel Sherman of the New York Post believes the team could look at signing players who become available later in spring training. Given who is left on the market, this seems like their best bet. There are not many clear-cut shortstops still available.

For Peraza, it will be interesting to see what comes of this. Shoulder strains can sometimes be a nagging injury that affects a player for the entire season.

