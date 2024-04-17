"Off to Fort Worth today" - Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne takes flight with feathery black hat for Texas getaway

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne is in her senior year of college, and the soon-to-be graduate is all set to take part in her ultimate NCAA gymnastics championship beginning Friday, April 18 at Forth Worth, Texas.

She took off with her fellow LSU Tigers teammates for Texas to win her maiden championship title with LSU as the Tigers face the Arkansas Razorbacks in the semi-finals on Friday.

Before stepping inside the plane, Olivia Dunne wore a feathery black hat with 'Geaux' written over it. In a separate snap, she posted a selfie wearing the hat with the caption:

"Off to Fort Worth today"

Take a look at her amazing look with the hat here:

Screenshot from Olivia Dunne's story on Snapchat

While Livvy is busy with the LSU Tigers, her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, has now become the No. 1 prospect in baseball. He has been impressive in all his starts for the Indianapolis Indians in the minor leagues this season.

Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes met on the campus grounds at LSU. Livvy had already become a searing talent both on and off the mat as a collegiate athlete, while Paul transferred to LSU in 2023.

Skenes led the NCAA in strikeouts and ERA as he helped the Tigers steamroll towards their seventh NCAA title in college baseball history.

Paul Skenes was drafted first overall in the 2023 MLB draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates and received a $9.2 million signing bonus.

Olivia Dunne is counting down the days till she can reunite with her boyfriend, Paul Skenes

Last week, LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne posted a video on her TikTok account showcasing herself counting down the days to meet with her boyfriend Paul Skenes. The caption on the post read:

"Counting down the seconds #boyfriend #longdistance #relationship #baseball"

While Livvy had earlier voiced her wish to watch Paul pitch in the big leagues, his impressive performances in the minor leagues might earn him the nod to play in the MLB with the Pittsburgh Pirates soon.

