"Offered Juan Soto & Shohei Ohtani $700M but wanna lowball home grown star": Fans angry as Blue Jays fail to extend Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s contract

The Toronto Blue Jays and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. failed to reach an agreement on a long-term extension, thus passing the self-imposed deadline. Unless something changes, the star first baseman will enter free agency after this season.

Guerrero, per Jeff Passan, remained resolute on his asking price. He still wants to remain a Blue Jay for life, but he believes it's on Toronto now to outbid the other 29 MLB teams.

Blue Jays fans were particularly upset with their team. One even went so far as to criticize being in on the Shohei Ohtani and Juan Soto sweepstakes which reached and exceeded $700 million but not paying their own superstar what he wants. MLB fans in general also chimed in.

"Atkins and Shapiro should’ve been fired long ago. What organization keeps these two morons after the way we exited the playoffs the last two times?" one asked.

"Fire the entire jays front office," another added.

"The Dodgers will sign him to a billion dollar contract," one said.

"Yeah great. I want to die. Jays fans can’t have anything," another complained.

Guerrero Jr. is not the only impending free agent. His longtime running mate Bo Bichette is also entering free agency.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. won't close the door on an extension

For now, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is cutting off extension talks to focus on the upcoming season. However, he isn't closing the door and will listen to a "realistic" offer from the Blue Jays, per Jeff Passan.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. did not sign an extension (Imagn)

He said:

"Listen, I want to be here. I want to be a Blue Jay for the rest of my career. But it's free agency. It's business. So I'm going to have to listen to 29 more teams and they're going to have to compete for that."

Guerrero Jr. insisted that Juan Soto's $765 million contract did not influence his decision, just that he had a number in mind for his value and did not waver. He added:

"I don't want -- especially my teammates -- to go through any distractions. I'm here today, I'm ready and want to win a lot of games, and I want to make it to the playoffs. That's all."

Spring Training games begin later this week.

