“Oh so close…but damn”, “Lowkey an L on his part for not getting Kershaw right” - MLB Twitter in awe of commentator Greg Amsinger's accurate prediction from April about Albert Pujols' 700th home run

Albert Pujols joined a very exclusive club with his 700th career home run Friday night. A video of a renowned MLB commentator is doing the rounds on social media after his prediction came true.

Coming into the 2022 season, Pujols had 679 home runs. Speaking on Pujol's return, popular commentator Greg Amsinger predicted he would hit his 700th homer this year. Amsinger predicted it would happen against Clayton Kershaw at Dodger Stadium on a Friday night in September.

And it did.

On Friday night, Pujols hit his second bomb of the game and 700th of his career against the LA Dodgers. The only part of the prediction that didn't come true was that the homer did not come against Kershaw, but off reliever Phil Bickford.

Fans could hardly contain their amazement with the prediction. They took to Twitter, with most lauding the eerily accurate predicition, but some focusing on the minor fault with it.

Albert Pujols ends his career with an absolute bang

It was only fitting that Albert Pujols hit his 700th career home run against the team he played for before his return to the St. Louis Cardinals. With it, Pujols joined an elite club comprising Hank Aaron, Barry Bonds and Babe Ruth as the only players to hit 700 home runs.

Pujols is back with the Cardinals for his last season. The Dominican-born icon was drafted by the team in 1999 and played for the Cards until 2011.

In his time there, Pujols won the Rookie of the Year Award, the MVP Award three times, and the World Series twice, among other awards and recognitions.

Pujols shocked Cardinals fans in 2011 when he turned down a contract extension and went on to play for the LA Angels.

After 10 years in LA, wherein he faced a flurry of injury issues, Pujols knew it was time to come home. Pujols signed a one-year deal with the Cards in March 2022 to finish off his career where it began.

There can be no doubt that Pujols will be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Beyond that, he is a player that has meant a great deal to the Cardinals organization. He will not be forgotten anytime soon by the adoring fans.

