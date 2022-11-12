The Los Angeles Dodgers have been linked to star Japanese pitcher Kodai Senga and will attempt to sign him this offseason. Senga is a phenomenal pitcher who is making the move over to the MLB and has no shortage of suitors. In 2022, he pitched 23 games and posted a brilliant ERA of 1.89.

The main question surrounding Senga is whether or not his obvious talent can translate to the MLB. This is not always a guarantee for players that have not come up through the traditional North American minor league system. The recent success stories of Shohei Ohtani and Seiya Suzuki have gone a long way to assuaging the teams' fears.

MLB insider Jon Morosi reported on the Los Angeles Dodgers' interest in Kodai Senga via Twitter.

Dodgers fans loved hearing the news about their teams' interest in securing a new pitcher. Pitchers have never been more valuable in the MLB than they are right now, and teams can never have enough good ones. The Houston Astros proved this by winning the World Series with one of the best pitching rotations in MLB.

Some fans take issue with these big market teams having an interest in nearly every free agent that comes along. Some teams are simply unable to financially compete with the biggest teams in the MLB like the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees. For fans of smaller market teams, this is an incredibly frustrating circumstance.

Tyler @SigersontheNord @jonmorosi @MLB @MLB Network Oh, come on, that’s just not fair. They have enough top end talent everywhere to afford to share the wealth. @jonmorosi @MLB @MLBNetwork Oh, come on, that’s just not fair. They have enough top end talent everywhere to afford to share the wealth.

The Dodgers won 111 games in 2022, and are still looking for ways to get better. They have an amazingly stacked lineup and will certainly be World Series contenders once again. If Kodai Senga lives up to the lofty expectations placed upon him, the team that signs him becomes all the more dangerous.

Kelly @kellymroz25 @jonmorosi @MLB @MLB Network They don't need him, why the hell do the dodgers have to get all of the top players @jonmorosi @MLB @MLBNetwork They don't need him, why the hell do the dodgers have to get all of the top players 😒

The Los Angeles Dodgers are constantly looking for ways to improve their roster, and they may have found it in the form of Kodai Senga.

The Los Angeles Dodgers would be a great fit for Kodai Senga

Netherlands v Japan - International Friendly

There is no "one size fits all" plan to help free agents from overseas acclimate to the MLB. The Dodgers will be a prime destination for Senga because their depth ouldl allow him to take his time and learn the new league with less pressure. Their season will be very unlikely to hinge on his success, making it a far easier starting point.

Senga will likely have his pick of team and city when he joins the MLB, but he could do a lot worse than the Los Angeles Dodgers.

