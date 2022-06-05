“Oh god it’s an Angel Hernandez game. Lord help us all” - Umpire Angel Hernandez is behind the plate today, and Toronto Blue Jays fans are bracing themselves for brutal calls 

Angel Hernandez is behind the plate this afternoon as the Toronto Blue Jays take on the Minnesota Twins at home. The Blue Jays have won eight of their last 10 games, but their fans aren't feeling optimistic about this one.

Angel Hernandez is known to have an impact on games. He's made headlines several times this season for his brutal ball and strike calls. The most famous so far was the strike call against Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber back in April. It was just a couple of inches off the plate, but the tension against Hernandez had been building up. In that game alone, he made a number of downright poor calls.

Ben Verlander @BenVerlander Kyle Schwarber GOES OFF on Angel Hernandez after being called out on strikes in the bottom of the 9th



Kyle Schwarber GOES OFF on Angel Hernandez after being called out on strikes in the bottom of the 9th https://t.co/iKF0rgZsF4

It's no surprise fans are worried about his performance today. Here's what they're saying about Hernandez on Twitter.

Umpire Angel Hernandez is behind the plate today, and Toronto Blue Jays fans are bracing themselves for brutal calls

Umpire Hernandez is calling today's game between the Toronto Blue Jays and Minnesota Twins.

Most fans found out right before the game that Hernandez was today's home plate umpire. His name started trending on Twitter. Fans could smell the bad news.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis oh boy. why is Angel Hernandez trending again? oh boy. why is Angel Hernandez trending again?

This Jays fan is mentally preparing himself for today's inevitable umpire show.

Garth Iorgy @GarthIorgy Sooooo... everyone ready for another Angel Hernandez debacle? Sooooo... everyone ready for another Angel Hernandez debacle?

This fan was sitting behind home plate and posted an up-close picture of Hernandez.

This fan wants robot umpires immediately.

Starscourge Jodahn @broseph_w_smith Angel Hernandez is so terrible it’s crazy. Easy strike three missed. Next pitch is a bomb. Robots plz Angel Hernandez is so terrible it’s crazy. Easy strike three missed. Next pitch is a bomb. Robots plz

It didn't take long for Hernandez to make a bad call today.

Ray Butler @RayButler365 It took Angel Hernandez three pitches to miss his first call of the day behind the plate. It took Angel Hernandez three pitches to miss his first call of the day behind the plate.

This fan has a point: Hernandez is undeniably entertaining.

As this user calls it, Hernandez umping a game is some good "Saturday afternoon entertainment."

Mitchell Blair @mblairYQR If you are a baseball fan and you want some Saturday afternoon entertainment, Angel Hernandez is the home plate ump in Toronto today.



The ejection number is 0.5! Over or under? If you are a baseball fan and you want some Saturday afternoon entertainment, Angel Hernandez is the home plate ump in Toronto today.The ejection number is 0.5! Over or under?

The Minnesota Twins have things pretty bad right now. They've lost six of their last 10 games, and Angel Hernandez has been the home plate umpire in two of them.

Tony Johnson @sundoglighting Two Angel Hernandez home plate games in the span of 15 days? What have the #MNTwins done to deserve this, MLB? Two Angel Hernandez home plate games in the span of 15 days? What have the #MNTwins done to deserve this, MLB?

With Hernandez umping, there's no predicting today's score between the Toronto Blue Jays and Minnesota Twins.

