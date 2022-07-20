"Oh he's gone gone" "Well, that answer was troubling" - New York Yankees fans nervous after Aaron Judge gives awkward answer regarding his future with the team

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge was put on the spot about his future with the team. His answer, unfortunately, was not reassuring. While he has been asked this question dozens of times, he was certainly not prepared for it this time. After the ESPN reporter posed the question, Yankees fans who heard it hoped for a more definitive answer.

Starting 9 posted the clip from the interview to Twitter.

Starting 9 @Starting9 “Are you telling me that Aaron Judge may not be a Yankee after this year?” “Are you telling me that Aaron Judge may not be a Yankee after this year?”https://t.co/uYDL2ATDYu

This is not the answer New York Yankees fans were hoping for, though it is one they are getting used to.

Despite the numerous proclamations from Aaron Judge affirming that he wishes to remain with the team, fans around the MLB are expecting a departure. In many ways, this is just wishful thinking, especially for fans of teams that share the division with Aaron Judge.

The New York Yankees and their fans would love for Aaron Judge to return on a long-term deal. Unfortunately, there has been no indication that that deal will be struck anytime soon.

Aaron Judge worries New York Yankees fans with answer at All-Star game

2022 Gatorade All-Star Workout Day

Judge was likely hoping that he would be able to enjoy the All-Star game without this oft-repeated topic being brought up. Even on a day that is meant to celebrate the best the league has to offer, his contract is still a compelling story.

Liam Fennessy @LiamFennessy_ Starting 9 @Starting9 “Are you telling me that Aaron Judge may not be a Yankee after this year?” “Are you telling me that Aaron Judge may not be a Yankee after this year?”https://t.co/uYDL2ATDYu Just let the man enjoy his All-Star week sheeeesh twitter.com/starting9/stat… Just let the man enjoy his All-Star week sheeeesh twitter.com/starting9/stat…

Yankees fans are tired of hearing about this story just as much as Judge is. He has stated his hopes regarding staying with the team, but those quotes never seem to gain as much traction.

Carlos @MattBlakeStan Starting 9 @Starting9 “Are you telling me that Aaron Judge may not be a Yankee after this year?” “Are you telling me that Aaron Judge may not be a Yankee after this year?”https://t.co/uYDL2ATDYu I’m so bored of hearing the many times Judge has said that he wants to stay as a Yankee and everyone goes crazy for this twitter.com/starting9/stat… I’m so bored of hearing the many times Judge has said that he wants to stay as a Yankee and everyone goes crazy for this twitter.com/starting9/stat…

Fans around the MLB are hoping that Judge will leave the team that drafted him. Especially fans of American League teams who don't want to deal with this stacked New York Yankees roster. The Houston Astros and Toronto Blue Jays are two such fanbases.

2022 Champs @AstrosOptimism2 twitter.com/Starting9/stat… Starting 9 @Starting9 “Are you telling me that Aaron Judge may not be a Yankee after this year?” “Are you telling me that Aaron Judge may not be a Yankee after this year?”https://t.co/uYDL2ATDYu I think there’s a better chance Babe Ruth is on the Yankees roster next season than Aaron Judge I think there’s a better chance Babe Ruth is on the Yankees roster next season than Aaron Judge 😂 twitter.com/Starting9/stat…

Many fans are also taking this as an opportunity to recruit the current AL MVP to their team. It would be shocking if he bases his decision on this tweet from a Seattle Mariners fan, but they might as well try.

Julio 🐐 @JrodEnjoyer Starting 9 @Starting9 “Are you telling me that Aaron Judge may not be a Yankee after this year?” “Are you telling me that Aaron Judge may not be a Yankee after this year?”https://t.co/uYDL2ATDYu Yeah he definitely wont be a yankee lol welcome to seattle twitter.com/starting9/stat… Yeah he definitely wont be a yankee lol welcome to seattle twitter.com/starting9/stat…

Negotiations between the two sides have been well reported, with neither willing to go all-in on the other. By giving answers like this, Judge maintains his leverage over the Yankees by keeping his options open. Many fans respect this process, though most of them likely don't cheer for the New York Yankees.

Daly @DalysNews @Starting9 I respect the intense hardball judge is playing w the Yankees. Time to pay up lol @Starting9 I respect the intense hardball judge is playing w the Yankees. Time to pay up lol

Aaron Judge was surprised to get asked about his contract situation at the All-Star game, but he handled it well. While he could have been less political with his response, any answer would have generated passionate reactions.

