It looks like the New York Yankees are getting ready to be without superstar outfielder Aaron Judge. They are actively searching for outfielder depth as well as pitchers. While the Yankees will hope that they can come to an agreement this offseason with Judge, nothing is guaranteed.

The Yankees understand that they'll have stiff competition in trying to re-sign Aaron Judge this offseason. He'll be the most sought-after free agent in the 2023 class. The New York front office wants to make sure they're prepared for whatever happens this offseason.

"We have some kids pushing in," said New York Yankees GM Brian Cashman in regard to infield prospects.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Cashman says the Yankees are currently looking to add a right fielder, left fielder and pitching



Cashman stated that the team currently doesn't have a left or right fielder. He also stated that the team is looking to add some pitchers in the offseason as well.

New York Yankees fans didn't like what Cashman had to say. To them, it sounded like the team wouldn't be able to sign Judge this offseason. Fans will be crushed if he's in anything other than the Yankee pinstripes.

"Oh so we're not re-signing Judge," one fan said,

"Why add a RF when you have an MVP RF to bring back," said another.

Tmed 26 @tmed_26 @TalkinYanks I got a very simple solution resign judge and Benny @TalkinYanks I got a very simple solution resign judge and Benny

Andrew Pollack @realadpollack @TalkinYanks Okay so no Correa or Turner. The right fielder thing also makes me think they aren’t very confident on Judge. @TalkinYanks Okay so no Correa or Turner. The right fielder thing also makes me think they aren’t very confident on Judge.

Fans are hoping that the team's number one priority this offseason is re-signing Aaron Judge. He's too big of an offensive threat to let go, and the team won't be able to replace him with someone of that caliber of play.

He's one of the best players in the free agent market. For a team that has struggled at the plate this season, they can't let the best hitter in the league walk. They need to give Judge a blank check.

The New York Yankees need to be big spenders this offseason

Division Series - Cleveland Guardians v New York Yankees - Game 5

Obviously, the New York Yankees will have their work cut out for themselves this offseason. They have a bunch of decisions to make in regards to the 2023 team.

The team is trying its best to get first baseman Anthony Rizzo back for next season. He opted out of his contract at the end of the year. They have already reached out to Rizzo to discuss a new contract.

The Yankees will immediately feel the loss of Rizzo and Judge if they can't come to an agreement with them. New York's offseason plans could either make or break the Yankees next season.

