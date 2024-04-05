"Ohtani lying about meeting her is interesting" - MLB fans react to Shohei Ohtani not meeting the Dodgers fan with his first home run ball

Shohei Ohtani celebrated a landmark moment when he launched his first home run for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday. However, it was later marred by grievances from the fans who caught it. While the Dodgers went on to a 5-4 victory to complete a sweep of the San Francisco Giants, LA fan Ambar Roman was the one who found the ball in the stands.

Shohei Ohtani said after the game that he met the fans who returned the home run ball, but it turns out Roman and her husband never got to meet him or take a picture. It has not landed well with MLB fans, who took the chance to blast the team over social media.

"Ohtani lying about meeting her is interesting," wrote one fan on X, formerly Twitter.

"They should make that right," added another.

"I would have kept the ball just on the principal of getting a trash offer like that from multi-billion dollar team," wrote @PatrickDailey on Twitter.

"I wonder how bad the offer was," added another fan.

"A signed bat and ball and Ohtani refused to meet her. What a great offer," was one sarcastic reaction from @treybor__.

"That’s BS the Dodgers would play like that," wrote @smithcps01 on X.

"Sounds like grounds for a potential unjust enrichment lawsuit," opined @TympamickLaw.

"Sounds messed up," added @JacobBSpeaks.

"Narcissistic behaviour," wrote @SadPackersFan.

There has been much anticipation around the Dodgers since Shohei Ohtani's record-breaking signing over the winter. Having spent the last six years with the Los Angeles Angels, the AL MVP entered free agency for the first time and signed a historic $700 million contract with the Dodgers. While fans will have to wait till next year for his two-way capabilities, he is already getting into groove as the team's designated hitter.

The Dodgers will be happy with their 7-2 record just nine games into the season. Their latest victory meant they completed a sweep of their NL rivals. However, it has been somewhat tainted with the security staff's treament of the fans who caught it Shohei Ohtani's landmark ball.

Dodgers fan recalls the pressure in parting ways with Shohei Ohtani home run ball

Shohei Ohtani's first home run for the Los Angeles Dodgers has taken a bit of an ugly turn as the fan who collected reveals how she parted ways with it. Ambar Roman, the fan who picked the ball, was reportedly separated from her husband and taken to negotiate the return of the ball.

Roman and her husband retrieved the HR ball from the stands and were reportedly cornered by the team's security and pressured into returning the ball for a couple of signed caps. Such situations usually result in a negotiation between the team and the fan, but Roman and Valenzuela believe they were hard done by the Dodgers' security staff.

"It was like, ‘I need you to give me an answer like right now. You gotta make up your mind.’ It was a lot of pressure," Roman told The Athletic

Overall, how the team proceeded to ensure that the ball is returned left a sour taste in the mouths of Roman and her husband, who felt swindled by the MLB team.

