"Ohtani was right there with him" - Disgraced former NBA referee claims $700 million Dodgers star's involvement in Ippei Mizuhara's betting scandal

LA Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani has been in the headlines ever since his former interpreter Ippei Mizuhara's gambling scandal came to light during the team's Seoul tour in March. People have had divided opinions about Ohtani's involvement in his ex-interpreter's betting scandal.

Some believe that the Japanese star was indeed involved in it. Others advocate for the two-way phenom's innocence as they believe he was a theft victim.

Multi-million dollar transactions were made from Ohtani's account by Mizuhara to his bookie, which, according to the player's legal team, weren't initiated by the three-time All-Star DH.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Former NBA referee Tim Donaghy is the latest name added to the list who shared their opinion on this matter. Donaghy believes and claims that Ohtani was involved in this betting scandal and Mizuhara was being framed as a scapegoat to take all the blame.

"You look at that guy and what he’s done for baseball globally, and the fans that he’s attracted around the world. The last thing they want is for him to be somebody that was involved in betting on his own games and maybe doing things that he wasn’t supposed to do," Donaghy said on 'Hot Mic with Hutton And Withrow.'

Donaghy continued:

"I think that they were very smart to get that under the rug as quickly as possible and say that he had nothing to do with it and basically have this other guy take the fall for everything. You look at the amount of bets that he was placing, obviously he had some type of addiction, so it's not like he could just turn it off when it comes time (for) baseball season.

"There’s no doubt in my mind that he not only bet on baseball, he bet on Ohtani’s games, and I think Ohtani was right there with him knowing what he was doing."

Donaghy was convicted of a betting scandal in 2007 when an FBI investigation brought forward reports of him betting on the games he officiated. Later, he confessed that he was betting on all the games he officiated between 2003 and 2007.

He resigned from the league and pleaded guilty during the investigation for two federal charges. In 2008, he was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison.

Coming back to Mizuhara, the Japanese translator has already pleaded guilty to bank and tax fraud in his ongoing betting scandal case. He has allegedly stolen $17 million from Ohtani to pay off his gambling debts.

However, even though ample proof against Mizuhara has been found, the same can't be said about Ohtani, as nothing has been found that could link the Dodgers star with the scandal.

Ippei Mizuhara pleads 'not guilty' as a formality ahead of plea deal with federal prosecutors

According to recent updates, Shohei Ohtani's ex-interpreter Ippei Mizuhara, who earlier this month pleaded guilty, has now pleaded 'not guilty' for the bank and tax fraud in front of the judge on Tuesday. This seems to be a formality ahead of his plea deal with the federal prosecutors in the betting scandal case.

On Tuesday, during Mizuhara's arraignment in Los Angeles's federal court, United States Magistrate Judge P. Rosenbluth asked the ex-interpreter to enter a plea. The 'not-guilty' plea was an expected step in the case.

According to the 39-year-old's plea deal, he has to pay his previous employer, Ohtani, for restitution, which is nearly $17 million. Apart from that, he has to pay $1 million to the IRS. He might have to serve a maximum of 30 years for the bank fraud charges against him and another maximum of three years in federal prison for the false tax return charges.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback